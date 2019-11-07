Why DearMob iPhone Manager is the Ultimate Solution for iPhone Users Looking to Backup and Restore iPhone Files

EVERY IPHONE USER is familiar with the usual hassles that come with managing their device, and that's why Apple has provided iTunes as the official option to go about managing files both on your iPhone and iPads. However, using iTunes can sometimes be very confusing and comes with lots of outdated features not to mention that it has also now become completely bloated.

Therefore the only option that seems like a solution to the whole issue is to get other iPhone managers to help iPhone users conveniently transfer iPhone files, backup iPhone files, and also help manage storage on their devices.

Even though there are lots of iPhone managers in the market, DearMob iPhone manager has been proved by many iPhone users to be the best ever. That is why it's completely safe to say that DearMob might be the ultimate solution every iPhone user seeks when it comes to easily managing their devices.

In this article, you will be seeing some things about this amazing file manager and why it's considered the best iTunes alternative for Windows and Mac.

DearMob iPhone manager

You might be wondering why the whole buzz about this iPhone storage manager since it is not the only one out there. The truth is that DearMob iPhone Manager has proved itself to be more than just an iPhone manager. It provides every iPhone user the easiest and quickest ways to backup, restore and manage files on their devices. From videos, photos, calendar, music, voice notes, messages, apps, contacts, to books, DearMob iPhone Manager makes it super easy to back up your phone data on your Mac and Windows devices.

DearMob is an all-in-one transfer tool designed to make life easier for all iPhone iPad users. There is no better chance to free yourself from the hassles of iTunes and cloud storage; you can now manage your iPhone data without breaking a sweat.

Why Do You Need DearMob iPhone Manager Over iTunes To Backup and Restore Your iPhone Data?

It is no longer news that you need to back up the files of your phone because anything can happen at any time. And backing up your phone also allows for more storage on your device. However, backing up and restoring your data should not be a near-impossible task, which is why you need to ditch iTunes and focus more on DearMob iPhone manager to manage your device.

Below are some perks that come with DearMob iPhone Manager that make it unique and effective for giving you peace of mind over your files.

A really interactive interface with a pretty easy installation too

If there is one thing that is seriously lacking in iTunes, that should be easy navigation. Unless you are a native user of iOS, it can be pretty difficult to manage one's device with iTunes. But the easy-to-navigate interface that comes with DearMob makes it super convenient for users to manage their data.

Whether you are transferring your files from one iPhone to another or transferring to your Mac or Windows device, DearMob iPhone manager simply makes the job easy. To top the simplicity experienced with DearMob, installation is also fast and easy. No locked features, and no time limit. This is the best iPhone manager anyone could ever use.

Files backup and restoration is super easy

You won't have to bother about losing your essential data again, and neither will you have to crack your head in order to backup and restore your data on iOS. Whether you are using Mac or PC, DearMob iPhone Manager makes it super easy to keep your move your files. If you are also looking for a quick alternative to iTunes that will allow you save some time backing up your files to iCloud or iTunes, DearMob might just be the best you can find.

Comprehensive security

With the regular use of this excellent iPhone manager, you can be sure of getting a 100% advance security and safety. DearMob manager enables you encrypts any data you copy or transfer from your iPhone to your device. Together with password-protected backing up features, DearMob manager also uses multiple encryption algorithms in order to provide you the ultimate security you need for your dear files. So you can now feel all protected and secured when transferring your data from one place to another.

New opportunities

The iPhone manager also allows you to enjoy a wide variety of new features and possibilities, such as allowing you to install apps that are not present in the App Store without having to jailbreak your device. DearMob invariably opens iPhone and iPad users both on Mac and Windows to a new world of extended functionality. And that is what you can't find in any other iPhone manager.

Massive storage space at your disposal

Unlike what you get with iCloud, DearMob iPhone Manager offers a massive storage space which is only limited by your computer or Mac. Since you can have as much space as you want on a standard office Windows laptop, what that means is that you can transfer as many files from your phone to your device as you like. Now, you don't have to be afraid of harming the storage space on your phone. You can transfer all your videos, selfies, and music within minutes without harming their quality.

Lightning-fast transfer of files

Transferring files from your iPhone to your devices has just got better with DearMob iPhone Manager. In a matter of minutes, you can transfer a huge bulk of files worth a gigabyte. This makes the application a go-to iTunes alternative for Windows, especially when you are in a hurry and can't spare lots of time to wait for your files to be transferred. Plus, the amazing iPhone manager also supports a wide range of file formats including Gif, Mp4, Jpeg, HEIC, and iBook formats.

DearMob iPhone Manager is compatible with both Mac and Windows computers. All you need to do is to download the application and enjoy all the amazing opportunities that it stands to offer. In case you need the registration codes to unlock the excellent data storage features, here you go:

DearMob iPhone Manager Special Offer:

One thing is certain about DearMob; you will soon forget about iTunes and other iPhone managers after using DearMob iPhone Manager. Download DearMob today and begin your journey to a life of ease.

