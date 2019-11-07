VideoProc - The Hardware-accelerated 4K HEVC Transcoder [Giveaway]

IT IS THE AGE of devices; we are completely dependent on gadgets like smartphones, tablets, iPods and more for entertainment. Since there are different types of devices, they may or may not support all types of video formats. This is when you need a flexible video converter.

Video files use codecs and container formats which define the quality and size. A converter like VideoProc with excellent features is a platform to encode videos to different formats which are playable on all devices.

Why do we need to transcode 4K HEVC videos?

Transcoding is a process of converting one digital encoding format to another which includes all three elements - file format, audio, and video. This is an excellent tool which can convert the video format at lightning speed to those formats supported by the devices.

A transcoder like VideoProc assists in converting obsolete and incompatible data to a supported video format.

Bonus for the INQUIRER readers: VideoProc giveaway license, Totally free on the VideoProc MKV to MP4 conversion page. Time-limited free, only valid in 2019 Digiarty Anniversary celebration; VideoProc lifetime license: Save 60 per cent off in VideoProc Special Offer.

Transcoding is an essential process and it has to be done if you need the content that you upload online to reach more users. If we upload a video in a particular format, the same format may not be supported by viewers who are trying to stream the content.

The end-users will face these issues:

· Limited network or bandwidth availability causes longer buffer time and the video may not even play at times

· Audio formats are all compatible with flash players however, not everyone would be using it. A majority of the end users wouldn't be able to watch the video

· Instant conversion of videos as per the accessed device assists in quick or no-buffer time

· Transcoding to a widely compatible audio format like AAC audio is supported by almost every screen on the planet

VideoProc Vs Handbrake

The competition defines how good the business is and it is the same with respect to VideoProc. Another product Handbrake available to the end-users to transcode videos has a lot of features however, there are several setbacks where VideoProc excels. Transcode HEVC to H.264 via VideoProc is quite easy and fast.

Handbrake can only encode and re-encode the videos which cannot produce original content. However, VideoProc can completely change the format with the originality of the video. Unable to copy the original content could lead to quality loss. The output files from Handbrake can only be in H.264 or MPEG formats however, over 370 in-built video-audio codecs are supported by VideoProc.

Video Transcoders could take a lot of time if you are not using the right set of tools. VideoProc has the GPU hardware acceleration which increases the conversion speed to the optimum level. VideoProc has 60FPS for 1080p and 4K media encoding whereas Handbrake doesn't even compare to this number.

Since the original content is replicated, there is a compromise in quality when it comes to VideoProc. Handbrake is not so user-friendly however, VideoProc supports and transcodes all types of video formats. This flexibility is certainly a plus point for VideoProc.

Video transcoding from 4K to 1080p and HEVC to H.264 is an easy task with the user-friendly VideoProc tool.

Features of VideoProc

As we discuss before, VideoProc uses GPU hardware acceleration. There are many benefits with this option that is being exploited by VideoProc. GPU acceleration selects the optimum hardware and software that is required to support the computer's graphics processing unit to maximize the output while using the hardware in an efficient way. This certainly helps while converting large 4K videos to smaller file formats. GPU hardware accelerates video transcoding to remarkable speed and we at VideoProc are well aware of this fact and using the same to our advantage.

· Output file sizes are optimal while retaining the quality of the original content

· Deinterlacing technology along with high engine integration provides an excellent output

· Using minimum resources, the maximum output will be gained via hardware acceleration

· Stabilize option can assist in removing the shakiness

· Noise removal can delete the unwanted audio

· Creating GIF

· Playback speed and audio volume adjustment and synchronization

· Merge, rotate, flip crop and more video editing features

· Effects along with subtitles are a must-have any video encoding tool and VideoProc doesn't disappoint us

· Bonus features like decoding DVD files by bypassing any restrictions and DMC safeguards

· Adding watermark with cut and crop

· Lastly, downloading a live streaming video

Watch the official YouTube video to see how VideoProc GPU hardware acceleration benefits the video processing:

VideoProc Special Offer

VideoProc is offering an anniversary special offer with a lifetime license. This VideoProc holiday offer is certainly worth it since the features speak for themselves; the 47x GPU hardware acceleration is certainly an eye-catcher to people who deal with heavy file encoding on a daily basis. The usage of this software with minimal stress to the CPU while avoiding any type of thermal damage is certainly worth praise from our end.

The GPU hardware acceleration is the main reason for most of these advantages that we-the end-users are enjoying. The giveaway license is valid for the current version of the software in VideoProc MKV to MP4 page. With the features that we discussed, we are aware of the necessity of this excellent tool and worth the time and money spent on it. It is time to make a decision and we know it will certainly be the right one.

Future of Transcoding

Streaming videos is certainly the trend now and people are producing a lot of revenue doing so. Some of these benefits will certainly help you understand the need for transcoding videos.

· Convenient - Every screen on the planet should be able to view the uploaded content

· Demographics - A shocking 66% of the online users stream live videos

· Personalization - Personal interests are prioritized and content is suggested based on the same

· Scalable - Pay only for what you see and nothing more The smaller video file size the better and faster it is to upload and stream. The video compression technology is in high demand due to the constant usage of massive volumes of video content via various devices. Bandwidth should support the video and lower size and high-original content video format do that.

Conclusion

Overall, VideoProc is certainly worth a shot. With the features that we discussed and the giveaway license, I'd recommend a trial run right away! The giveaway license has access to all the features of this excellent video encoding tool. With that being said, happy editing and steaming people.

This article was written by VideoProc.