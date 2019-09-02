Passwords may be a thing of the past

AS TECHNOLOGY is progressing, so are our ways of interacting online. A huge debate is around the notion of having a password-less future. So, are passwords really old school?

Passwords have been with us since the internet came into existence. They're essential for our online security and distinguish one account from another. Did you know that an average person has over 30 logins that require a password? Yep, you read that right. What's surprising is that nearly half of those passwords are used every day.

Think about it. Each day we access at least one of our social accounts or maybe more depending on how socially active you are. From morning to night, we create new accounts on platforms and enter passwords for our existing accounts. That's a lot of passwords to remember and be continuously worrying about.

Are Passwords Long Gone - Really?

Don't tell me you're among those who have the same password for nearly all of their online accounts? If that's the case, you should definitely change your password right now! While it's understood that if you're using different passwords, you will have to continually guess and reset passcodes just to log into various accounts, but if you're using the same password, you're exposing yourself as a security risk.

In recent times, Microsoft and Google have proposed an idea that works around what they call password-less solutions. The tech giants are working on solutions that involve authentication options such as biometrics and tokens rather than conventional passwords.

According to security experts, the password-less system of logging in is way better as user credentials are known to never leave the user's device and are commonly stored on the websites' servers which get exposed in the event of a cyberattack.

The concept of password-less logins may be around the corner as Microsoft and Google are actively voicing for a change in our conventional way of logging in online. Data breaches have become way common, and the losses are higher each time a massive cyberattack takes place.

Since the introduction of biometric authentication like Face ID and others, logging into devices and accounts has become much more convenient. Nevertheless, biometric authentication hasn't really changed the fact that each time an individual creates an account, they're still required to create a password. This shows that biometric technology is still in its infancy.

The future of passwords

While we all would actually appreciate reaching this magical password-less future, the sheer complexities and the need for having a password highlights the much-needed effort from internet users and developers to integrate biometric functionality independent of a password in our daily lives.

As passwords continue to be fragile in nature, it's imperative that internet users opt for an alphanumeric password each time they create an account or change an existing password. Presently, passwords are the way to login and make proceeds, which makes them heavily targeted by cybercriminals and alike.

Although it's costly to prevent cyberattacks, it comes at almost no cost to malicious actors. And sure, two-factor authentication exists to give additional security to your devices, its implementation in organizations and in our everyday lives remains pretty low.

From the looks of it, it feels that we're in the right direction and making progress, but the uncertainty and global acceptance of something other than our old-style password is something we'll all have to wait and see. It will definitely take time for websites and apps to come out with password-free authentication options. At the same time, progress is visible as Banks have begun to use Face ID as your password.

As always, it's essential to secure your online connection with encryption so that your internet activities are protected against prying eyes and cyberattacks. Encryption has proven to strengthen your digital existence as it encodes your internet traffic end-to-end.

It's safe to say that we may experience a time where passwords are a thing of the past but that's only when you've got Wi-Fi security. Without any security measures in place, you're practically inviting hackers and alike. Think of Wi-Fi security as a lock to your home door only that this lock keeps off evil-minded individuals on the web. µ

This article was written by PureVPN.