Converting ISO to MP4: the best way to save space or liberate movie from ISO

MOVIE BUFFS love to watch films more than once, so they are very active in collecting venerable DVDs to build or enrich their DVD libraries.

But with the advent of the digital age, people tend to move media all over the place, to a central location, local hard drive, HDD or cloud service, to name just a few. ISO image, an uncompressed archive file of the physical optical disc, is one of the top choices in cutting the cord. If copying DVD to ISO image comes for safeguarding and managing DVD contents better, then converting ISO to MP4 with WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is a follow-up for the reasons below.

A standard single-sided and single-layer DVD-5 can hold a 120-minute movie up to 4.7GB, and a dual-layer DVD-9 has a larger capacity of 8.5GB. As the 1:1 copy of physical DVD, ISO image perfectly preserves all usable data (files and folders included) on the original DVD sector by sector and takes the similar file size with DVD disc. No matter you make ISO images yourself with ImgBurn or get ISO movie files from a friend or online sites, large size anyway.

Plus, its bad compatibility with smart personal and home entertainment devices, for instance, TVs, iOS/Android/Windows mobiles and streaming services like Plex mentioned above, movie collectors choose to convert ISO to MP4 out of habit for watching everywhere or just freeing up limited space.

In all probability, a DVD ripper does have support for ISO disc image, and WinX DVD Ripper is a good example. Here in this article, we present you with a manual to help turn your ISO image of movies, TV series, Workout and music types into MP4 in clicks.

Firstly you can download WinX free DVD ripper in your Windows PC and follow the prompts to finish the installation on the computer.

WinX DVD Ripper Supported OS:

- Windows 10/8/8.1/7 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows Vista (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows XP, 2003, 2000

- macOS Mojave/High Sierra/Sierra, Mac OS X El Capitan/Yosemite/Mavericks/Mountain Lion/Snow Leopard/Leopard

Every time you wish to turn ISO image into MP4 video, just adapt the instruction below.

Step 1. Open ISO Converter (WinX DVD Ripper) and Load ISO Image

After opening up WinX DVD Ripper, click "ISO Image" icon to browse and select source DVD ISO image from the computer. WinX DVD Ripper supports many file systems inside DVD disc and ISO image, including widely used ISO

9660 and UDF. Also if your ISO contains region code, CSS or any other copy protection scheme, it will automatically strip it in this loading process, picking the right title out for you if there're multiple titles due to some encryption tech. Note that you don't have to switch "Auto Detect" to "Force UDF" or "Force ISO" unless the program fails to read your .iso or you really know about the system type of ISO.

Step 2. Choose "MP4 Video" from output profile list

MP4 is just a container format and may have different video & audio codec combinations. WinX DVD Ripper offer 4 MP4 options:

- Standard MP4 (h.264 + aac) & MPEG4 (mpeg4 + mp3) under "General Profiles"

- AVC MP4 (h.264 + aac) & MP4 (mpeg4 + aac) under "PC General" category.

We can't tell which one is the best, but we can figure it out from countless user feedbacks that MP4 H.264 is the go-to pick for DVD ripping.

Step 3. Custom Subtitle, Audio Channel etc. on Demand

ISO image file keeps all video, audio and subtitle data on original DVD disc. But MP4 can only reserve one audio track and one subtitle track. So you are enabled to access and do the selection. On top of that, you can disable the subtitle or add any external .srt into movie video, change video resolution/aspect ratio, trim/cut video content and merge a batch of titles into a single MP4 file.

Step 4. Click Run to Start Converting ISO to MP4 at Hardware Accelerated Speed

Hardware acceleration makes video processing faster while maintaining the highest possible quality by working together with WinX-unique High Quality Engine. Here WinX DVD Ripper harnesses the power of Intel® QSV and NVIDIA® NVENC/CUDA to boost the real-time performance for ISO to MP4 transcoding and all video editing missions faster than ever. Here's a real and overwhelming test on DVD to MP4, and ISO to MP4 would share the same result theoretically:

DVD for test: a new DVD release in 2018; size: 7.16GB; length: 1:32:12

PC for test: Windows 10 (64 bit); Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-3470; Nvidia GeForce GTX 750

Time & Speed: 5 minutes in total & 300-500 fps.

See How WinX DVD Ripper Speed up the ISO to MP4 Conversion with GPU Hardware acceleration.

Why WinX DVD Ripper Is Your Go-to Pick for ISO to MP4?

Drawing from the user guide above, you will know about how a well-rounded ISO Image converter works from start to finish. Not all software transforms ISO image to MP4 smoothly like WinX DVD Ripper does, because some fail in defeating copy protection, some lose the efficiency game due to the lack of hardware acceleration support, or only embracing certain graphic card (e.g. HandBrake + Intel QSV), and some sacrifice the video quality greatly to achieve the inane fast speed…

More Things You can do with WinX DVD Ripper

With this best of breed DVD ripping software, you can backup your tangible DVDs to ISO image/MPEG2/DVD Folder in minutes, convert DVDs to 350+ profiles covering DVD to MP4, AVI, WMV, MP3 and various products from Apple, Samsung, HTC, Huawei, Google, Lenovo, Acer etc. effortlessly, old or new, intact or scratched. Hopefully, DVD ripping will be something of relaxation with this helping hand from WinX. µ

