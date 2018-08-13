Biometric time tracking for better workforce performance

TIME TRACKING is a fundamental element of managing any business with employees. Although it has come a long way, a considerable amount of businesses still continue to incorporate inefficient methods that provide inaccurate representations of workers hours, are prone to errors and bottleneck workflow.

While seemingly "cheaper", the inefficiencies can become costly and limit operational transparency and cause missed opportunities for growth.

Implementing more effective means of time tracking leads to a number of benefits that enables businesses to advance towards greater levels of success through optimised processes. While multiple methods of digital time tracking exist, from QR codes to web-based logins, we're going to focus specifically on biometric time tracking.

What is biometric time tracking?

Biometric time tracking is a means of tracking employees' time and attendance utilizing the uniquely distinctive features of that individual employee. Fingerprint, iris, voice and facial recognition are all forms of biometric data that can be used in the clocking in and out process.

How does it affect the workplace?

One of the immediate and obvious benefits of incorporating biometrics into the clocking in/out procedure is the elimination of buddy punching. Taking advantage of employees' unique physical attributes means employees can no longer clock in and out for one another, ensuring they're physically present at the clocking station resulting in clear and honest timesheet data. Some solutions require specialist equipment like fingerprint or iris scanners along with the accompanying software. However, Ximble provides a facial recognition solution that is capable of turning a standard tablet device into a cost-effective clocking station through their Kiosk app.

Time theft is a prevalent problem across industries. Periods of personal internet use, extended tea, lunch and cigarette breaks and excessive chatting depletes productivity and quickly becomes costly. For example, if a business has 25 employees on a salary of £12,000 a year and each employee wastes a conservative 30 minutes a week through these activities, the total cost for the business each year amounts to £18,750.

A good time tracking solution should be able to log employee activities. Delivering a greater sense of purpose and focus to their work while being able to provide insights into workforce habits and methods of better workforce management with minimal losses.

Increased accountability provides more that insights into workforce habits, it provides valuable insights into operational bottlenecks, inefficiencies and areas in general need of improvement. Alternatively, it also delivers a clear picture of who's working hard and should be considered for further training and advancement to meet the business's needs while also showing recognition for hard work. In turn, it will boost employee satisfaction, engagement and productivity.

Biometric clocking is one of the most secure methods of time tracking. Utilizing unique biological features prevents fraudulent data from being produced. Additionally, all data produced via the time tracking software can be collected with a precision that older methods lack, leading to accurate and transparent payments. Some solutions such as Ximble are capable of generating timesheets and payroll reports that automatically calculate overtime and paid time off while being able to integrate with HR and payroll solutions leading to seamless and error-free administrative processes by reducing the need for manual data entry.

Effective labour management can save a business valuable time and money while alleviating workloads placed on administrative, HR and payroll teams by mitigating inefficient processes. Biometric time tracking software aids in streamlining working procedures while boosting the accountability and productivity of each individual team member, which in turn, raises the business's bottom line.

This article was written by Matthew Hughes.