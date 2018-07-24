VMworld returns with expert insights and the tools to master the coming IT and business trends

VMWORLD EUROPE returns to Barcelona this November, with Hands-on-Labs run by VMware specialists, the opportunity to meet and question VMware experts - and hundreds of breakout sessions, spotlight sessions and keynotes covering the biggest digital business trends (and pretty much everything VMware).

In the various Hands-on-Labs, attendees will be able to delve into deploying private or hybrid clouds with VMware Cloud Foundation, modernising data centres to support digital transformation, and how to get started with the VMware Kubernetes Engine.

That's just three out of hundreds of hands-on learning opportunities available over five days.

On top of all that, the Solutions Exchange will enable attendees to learn more, not just about VMware, but the rapidly growing VMware partner eco-system in cloud management, virtualised applications, hyper-converged infrastructure and much, much more.

And attendees can bag a big ‘early bird' discount if they register before 27th July for the five-day event on 5th-8th November at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

The aim, as ever, is not just to provide education and technical information around VMware, but to help prepare VMware users, evangelists and key players in the IT industry for the career demands they are likely to face this year, next year, and well into the 2020s with cloud, digital transformation, pervasive computing and more.

There are even sessions on 5G network readiness - before a single commercial network has been rolled out. The 5G revolution will bring the importance of virtualised mobile networks, network slicing and service-function chaining to multi-tenant cross-cloud architectures, supported over high-bandwidth, low-latency mobile networks.

And, on top of that, there will be stand-out keynote speeches, mapping out technology trends and the future of VMware, the knowledge exchange of the Alumni Lounge, and close to 100 sponsors and exhibitors showing off their technology.

Of course, no-one attends an event like VMworld solely with the aim of getting ahead at work, learning more about the cutting edge technology or wringing experts of every last neuron of knowledge. In addition to the networking opportunities, there will be receptions with drinks every evening, as well as games, competitions and special-interest lounges in the VMvillage.

On top of that, VMworld Europe will be rounded off with the VMworld party, which in the past has included such guests as Faithless and the Kaiser Chiefs.

And, just a reminder: there's an early-bird discount running until Friday 27th July.

VMworld 2018 Europe begins with you - find out more here.