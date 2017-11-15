How to download WinX DVD Ripper Free to compress DVD to MP4 with the best settings

DVD RIPPING TOOLS are not necessarily something for anyone. But if you are one of those millions of people who still use Netflix's DVD/Blu-ray rental service or those who have racks of classic/new DVD discs, then the chance to get a free copy of a professional DVD ripper like WinX DVD Ripper is too good to let slip away. Forget about your freeware or trial versions. It is time to grab a license code and upgrade to Full Edition for free.

If you search for DVD to MP4 best settings, there is a good chance that you want the best balance or a good tradeoff between video quality and size instead of diminishing returns. Well, speed matters as well. Here are some little tips: choose MP4 (H.264) rather than MP4 (MPEG4). Use CRF, not QP. Remain 480p or 576p. Main/High profile 3.1-4.1 would be ok, and remember to turn on hardware acceleration if there is. Is that too much or nerve-wracking for you? If yes, maybe you should try WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, a one-click solution to cover all the operations, far more powerful and easier than freeware, faster than its competitors and FREE for now.

Full Review of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum on DVD to MP4

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is a tool for digitizing DVD to save or play on various platforms. Compressing DVD to MP4 is definitely a process with data loss. Although there is no exact copy, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum can help reach the highest possible quality, most importantly in an easy way. No complex parameter calculation and no need for extra knowledge about video/audio codec. Let's see more details that make it stand out as the best pick:

1. Specific for copy-protected DVDs

For copyright reasons, commercial DVDs are encrypted with copy protections, which are beyond the reach of freeware, especially in the decoding part. But it's dead easy for WinX DVD Ripper Platinum to bypass copy protection techniques and rip nearly all kinds of DVD discs, ISOs and video folders, such as movie DVD, TV series DVD, workout DVD and music DVD.

2. Specific for ripping DVD to MP4 fast

It is absolutely not a lip service. Let me count its unique speed accelerating technologies: the popular hardware acceleration Intel QSV, Nvidia CUDA/NVENC, up to 8 cores multiple CPU use, Super Encode Engine based on MMX- SSE & 3DNow! and Hyper-threading tech. All that means you can rip a feature-length DVD movie with only about 5 minutes at 300-500 FPS, while preserving high quality. Is that cool?

3. Specific for high quality ensuring

There are multiple settings to save DVD in .mp4 in high quality and small file size, some for first learners (HQ icons) and some for advanced users (flexible bit rate, resolution, frame rate choices). If time and file size don't matter to you, choose Safe Mode. Or select Full Title/Main Title copy to save DVD in MPG, a really lossless copy, well, if MP4 is not your must-have format.

How to compress DVD to MP4 with WinX DVD Ripper free

Step 1. Click "DVD Disc" to load your source DVD.

Step 2. Go to the Output Profile center -> General Profiles -> choose "MP4 Video (Recommended)", which is a preset with best settings for DVD to MP4.

Step 3. Press button "RUN" and wait minutes. It should be in your Destination Folder.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum (free licensed copy) is compatible with: Windows 10 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows 8/8.1 (32-bit

and 64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows Vista (32-bit and 64-bit), Windows XP, 2003, 2000.

More Than A DVD to MP4 Ripper

Of course, it is not a DVD ripper only outputting MP4. With 350+ profiles built in, you can rip DVD to whatever format or device you want. Rip DVD to AVI for playing on Windows PC, DVD to MOV for Mac, DVD to FLV for uploading to YouTube online, or convert DVD directly to play on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android and other devices. Better still, it keeps constant upgrades. Presets for iPhone X and iPhone 8 (Plus) have been added for example.

Anyway, it really is not that difficult to figure out the best settings to compress DVD to MP4, for somebody has done that for you. Just download a free copy of WinX DVD Ripper to have a try, and you will see if it's true.

