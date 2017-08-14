Capturing videos from a computer screen to watch later with Movavi Screen Capture Studio

OVER THE YEARS, videos have started to be used a lot more often as a method of conveying information, communicating and much more. When it comes to online streaming, it is possible to find tons of great content that ranges from informative video guides and tutorials to funny or entertaining videos.

Of course the one drawback of online streaming videos is that there is normally no way to 'save' them so that you can watch them later without having to be online. If you want to do that, you'll have to use a workaround - and one of the easiest is by using Movavi Screen Capture Studio to capture it from your computer screen.

While any screen recorder will be able to record and save videos from your screen, none make it as easy and straightforward as Movavi Screen Capture Studio. Its intuitive approach and user-friendly design will let you quickly set up and start recording - even if you have little or no experience using screen recorders in the past.

To record a video from your screen you can start by launching Movavi Screen Capture Studio and selecting 'Record screen' to enter the capture mode. As soon as you do you will be able to define the area of your screen that you want to record, by drawing a frame using the mouse cursor or clicking on a window to select it.

Once you've performed either of those actions the interface panel will appear, and on it you will be able to select the audio source, set the volume levels, or even use one of the preset capture areas. If you want you can do much more in Movavi Screen Capture Studio too, including setting the frame rate, capturing keyboard and mouse actions, or scheduling the recording to automatically start and stop.

In any case once the recording is set up, you can start and stop it using the on-screen controls or with the help of the convenient built-in hotkeys. After you've finished recording the video, you can save it immediately or open it in the built-in editor within Movavi Screen Capture Studio.

Assuming you opt to do the latter, you can then edit and tweak your video in a variety of ways to improve it and make it look better. Some of the features that Movavi Screen Capture Studio will provide include the ability to cut and join video segments, improve the video quality, apply special effects, insert captions, add audio tracks, include animated transitions, and much more.

Having all these features is what sets Movavi Screen Capture Studio apart as well, and makes it a great tool to not only save videos so that you can watch them later - but also create professional-looking and creative content of your own. In short it is the perfect one-size-fits-all solution if you want to record any video footage from your screen and make sure it turns out the way you want it to. µ

This article was written by Movavi.