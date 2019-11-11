Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 review

Don't get us wrong, the Surface Laptop 3 15 is still a lovely laptop, it just doesn't do enough to warrant its price tag or distract us from other Windows 10 laptops.

We expected the Surface Laptop 3 15 to be a MacBook Pro 15 rival, but it can't deliver the compute or graphical performance that Apple's high-end machines can. Then there are laptops like the XPS 15 that offer more power for the same or less money.

BIGGER IS SOMETIMES BETTER, at least that looked to be the case when we saw the 15in Surface Laptop 3 get revealed in New York at the start of October.

But now we have our hands on the larger third-generation Surface Laptop, complete with its custom AMD chip and promises of 15in ultraportable brilliance.

In some ways, we could just say this is a larger successor to the excellent Surface Laptop 2 and that's about it. And we wouldn't be massively wrong with such a missive.

However, there's more to chew over here than one might expect, so read on to see if the larger laptop is the way to go.

Design

Take the Surface Laptop 2, swap the mini DisplayPort for a USB-C (sadly with no Thunderbolt 3 compatibility), remove the Alcantara swaddling for the keyboard, and pop a larger 15in display into a bigger chassis, and you've got the Surface Laptop 3 15.

There's still a USB Type-A port, 3.5mm headphone jack and the proprietary Surface Connect charging port.

Despite the larger footprint offering potential to fit in more ports, Microsoft has opted for a minimal suite of I/O. That's pretty much it.

With dimensions of 339.55x244x14.69mm and a weight of 1.5kg, the Surface Laptop 3 15 isn't the slimmest or lightest 15in laptop around.

But its clean and minimal look is just as attractive as the smaller Surface Laptops, with both the Platinum and Matte Black colour options looking damn fine.

We loved the Surface Laptop 2's backlit keyboard, so hearing that Microsoft reduced the key travel from 1.5mm to 1.3mm had us a tad concerned. But we need not have worried, as the keyboard here is fantastic.

There's a wonderful tactileness to the keys, with enough actuation allowing for pleasing feedback.

While we'd have liked an Alcantara option for the keyboard, which is still available for the smaller model, the aluminium chassis feels nice enough to rest palms upon and less likely to obviously wear with heavy use.

Microsoft has stuck with keeping the speakers below the keyboard for the Surface Laptop 3, and they sound rather good for laptop speakers; just don't crank them up too far beyond 50 per cent as some distortion creeps in.

The trackpad is also brilliant. It's not quite as large as the Force Touch pad on the MacBook Pros or the trackpad of the Razer Blade 15, but it's still sizable.

The glass-topped pad is smooth and precise, and the obvious use of Windows Precision drivers means there are all the Windows 10 gesture support you would expect, and mousing around on it is both nippy and accurate.

Overall, the Surface Laptop 3 is a lovely looking, well-made machine. But as mentioned, it's really just a larger Surface Laptop 3. And that's a bit disappointing.

As nice as it is, we can't help but feel that Microsoft hasn't really tried here. A minimal look is all well and good, but that's been done on the 13in model; we feel Microsoft could have done more with the extra real-estate.

For a start, an SD card reader would have been good, as would have been an extra USB-C port; speaking of which we don't see why the single USB-C port isn't Thunderbolt 3 compatible.

More than that, it would have been good if the Microsoft trimmed down the bezels around the display to give it a larger screen-to-body ratio akin to the Huawei MateBook X Pro or Dell XPS 15. Heck, a 360-degree hinge to allow the Surface Laptop 3 15 to be used as a chunky semi-tablet for etching on using the Surface Pen wouldn't have been a bad idea.

A little something extra to stand out from the previous Surface Laptop models would have tickled our fancy a lot more than just a slick keyboard and minimalist aesthetic.

Display

In case you haven't figured it out yet, the Surface Laptop 3 15 has a 15in PixelSense display. Sporting a resolution of 2,496x1,664 and a pixel per inch density of 201, the display is as sharp and crisp as we've come to expect from Surface Laptop screens.

Colours and contrast are suitably impressive, though perhaps not quite accurate enough for professional photo editing, but more than good enough for pretty much everything else.

While the colours pop thanks to the shiny finish of the PixelSense display, it is rather reflective, with the larger screen real-estate gobbling up any bright lights above and behind it with gusto. An anti-glare finish, such as those found on other laptops from Dell and HP, for example, would have been ideal.

There's no HDR support either, which means the PixelSense display now lags behind laptops from Dell, Lenovo and HP.

Thankfully, Microsoft kept the 3:4 aspect ratio for the 15in model, which for productivity and web browsing trumps the 16:9 ratios found on a lot of other 15in laptops.

And for pretty much everything, from blasting out emails and binging on YouTube, the larger PixelSense display is a joy to behold.

The 720p webcam sitting at the top of the display is perfectly fine and handles face unlock through Windows Hello, much like other Surface devices; it remains a slick feature.

Performance

It's in Surface Laptop 3 15's guts that things get really interesting. By teaming up with AMD, there are two chip options for the 15in laptop; the Microsoft Surface Edition Ryzen 5 3580U with integrated Radeon Vega 9 graphics and the Microsoft Surface Edition AMD Ryzen 7 3780U with a Radeon RX Vega 11 GPU.

These are both quad-core, eight-thread processors with a thermal design power of 15W, with the Ryzen 7 processor running from 2.3GHz to 4GHz, and the Ryzen 5 sporting a base clock speed of 2.1GHz that boosts to 3.7GHz.

Memory comes in 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM options. Our review unit came with the latter amount matched with the Ryzen 5 chip.

From the way Microsoft championed the AMD chips, we were expecting some rather impressive performance from them for mobile chips in a small package. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

In Geekbench 4, the Ryzen 5 achieved a single-core score of 3,965 and raked in 12,199 for the multi-core score. That ain't too great when the Dell XPS 13 with its Core i5-8265U processor soundly beats the custom chip from Team Red.

It's worth noting that despite the ‘3' in the Ryzen 5 and 7 chip nomenclature, these silicon slices use AMD's Zen+, rather than its latest Zen 2 architecture, so you won't benefit from the gains Team Red has made in instructions per clock or power efficiency with the latest iteration of Zen.

While the Surface Laptop 3 15 handles every-day tasks with ease, it's not going to offer the same video rendering performance as say a MacBook Pro 15, despite the use of integrated Vega graphics.

Speaking of which, Microsoft's promo video for the larger laptop showed it running Forza 4 Horizon. This is a game used to showcase the 4K capabilities of the Xbox One X, so we raised an eyebrow that it could run on integrated Vega graphics.

But we gave it a go, and to our surprise, the graphically slick game actually ran. It was at low settings and a resolution of 1,900x1,200 and delivered a choppy 30 frames per second; hardly the 4K at 60fps of Microsoft's powerful console.

However, Forza 4 Horizon optimises itself rather well, and we don't really expect the Ryzen 5 3580U or its slightly more powerful sibling to really handle other triple-A gaming with much aplomb. Playing indie titles will be fine, but that was the case with Intel's eighth-gen Core U-series chips, so that's no big deal.

To see how the Ryzen 5 handled rendering tasks, we threw the Cinebench R15 test at it, with it delivering a CPU score of 711 and an OpenGL graphics test yielding 54fps. Not exactly the performance one would want from a 15in machine with premium aspirations.

We haven't given them a proper test yet, but from what we've heard and seen thus far, Intel's Ice Lake CPUs with the Iris Pro integrated graphics seems to be shaping up to offer better gaming and compute performance, meaning the 13in Surface Laptop 3 with its Intel Ice Lake CPUs could be the more powerful machine. For example, the Acer Swift 5 2019 with its Core i7-1065G7 generated better Geekbench 4 scores during a swift bit of testing we threw at it.

Microsoft does offer the Surface Laptop 3 15 with Intel's Ice Lake chips, but you need to be an enterprise customer to get hold of them, which is a tad odd to us.

While we want to praise Microsoft for working with AMD on custom CPUs, we feel it may have missed the mark a tad, at least with the Ryzen 5.

Our review unit costs £1,469 which is a lot for the performance the machine delivers; for the £1,379 you can currently get the XPS 15 with a six-core Intel Core i7-9750H and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650, which delivers a lot more CPU and graphical grunt. So for the price our Surface Laptop 3 15 isn't offering a great deal of power under the hood.

Had Microsoft waited and teamed up with AMD on Zen 2 based mobile CPUs, perhaps with integrated Navi graphics, then we could be looking at a different story here.

Storage and battery life

Our model came with a 265GB SSD, which we reckon is fine for everyday use. But those who want more space can opt for the larger 512GB option.

Bafflingly, while there's a 1TB option for the 13in Surface Laptop 3, there isn't for the 15in model; given a top-spec machine with the Ryzen 7 and 16GB or RAM costs a hefty £2,049, this seems a little off.

You can upgrade the SSD, but you'll need to go to a certified Mcoirsoft engineer to do so. We don't know how much that'll cost but we don't expect it to be cheap, and it seems more of an option for enterprise users.

Battery life is simply ok. We got around five to six hours for juice with the display's brightness cranked up. Lowering it a bit will give more electrical endurance, but the Surface Laptop 3 15 doesn't seem to deliver the 11.5 hours Microsoft touted.

The Surface Connect port now supports fast charging and the battery can be juiced up to around 70 to 80 per cent in around an hour, which is pretty handy when you're in a hurry. And the laptop can be charged through the USB-C port though not rapidly.

In short

If all your after is a Surface Laptop with a larger display, then fill yer boots with the Surface Laptop 3 15; we reckon the Ryzen 5 model offers the best value here. But if you want more power, best look elsewhere.

And that's the rub with the Surface Laptop 3 15. We expected it to be a MacBook Pro 15 rival, but it can't deliver the compute or graphical performance that Apple's high-end machines can. Then there are laptops like the XPS 15 that offer more power for the same or less money.

Don't get us wrong, the Surface Laptop 3 15 is still a lovely laptop, it just doesn't do enough to warrant its price tag or distract us from other Windows 10 laptops.

We also feel Microsoft could have been more daring with the design and features of the larger Surface Laptop 3. As it stands, we're getting the impression that the 13in Surface Laptop 3 will be the machine that'll impress, while the 15in model could be one to look at once Microsoft gets its hands on Zen 2-based Ryzen mobile CPUs.

The Surface Laptop 3 15 is a slick machine, but damn, it's also disappointing. µ

The good

Brilliant keyboard and trackpad, lovely display, clean aesthetics.

The bad

Expensive, no Thunderbolt 3, middling battery life.

The ugly

The custom AMD chip doesn't offer zen-like performance.

Bartender's score

7/10