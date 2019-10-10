OnePlus 7T Pro review

No IP certification, the camera can be hit and miss, lacking in upgrades compared to OnePlus 7 Pro.

WE WERE IN TWO MINDS about whether to do a full review of the OnePlus 7T Pro.

While the OnePlus 7T delivers a major upgrade over its six-month-old sibling, the OnePlus 7T Pro offers only a handful of improvements over the OnePlus 7 Pro. There's a new Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a slightly larger 4,085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T and, though the triple camera array remains untouched, there's some new photo-taking wizardry in the software department.

Otherwise, you're looking at a pretty much identical handset; the 7T Pro features the same 6.67in Fluid AMOLED screen, the same design - albeit for a new 'Haze Blue' colour option - and the same nifty pop-up camera as before.

Still, the OnePlus 7 Pro was - and still is - a stellar smartphone, and the upgrades on offer with the 7T Pro, albeit small, making for an even more impressive, albeit somewhat unnecessary device.

Design

The OnePlus 7T Pro, just like its predecessor, is a gorgeous handset. Besides the new Haze Blue colour option, which offers a subtle gradient and catches the light beautifully, there are no changes compared to the 7 Pro; it's identical in size, the camera module is still positioned centrally on the rear of the handset, and the front of the phone remains entirely dominated by its curved 6.67in AMOLED screen thanks to OnePlus' decision to stick with the pop-up selfie camera. That could change with the OnePlus 8, which looks set to adopt a Galaxy Note-style ‘punch-hole' cutout.

Given, design-wise, the 7T Pro is identical to its predecessor, it's also just as ruddy huge. If you have small hands, like us, you'll likely find it difficult to operate the device comfortably with one hand; our digits struggled to make it past the mid-way point of the device. It's also bad news for emo kids; there's no way this thing is going to squeeze into your skinny jeans pocket.

Another negative is the 7T Pro's lack of IP certification. While OnePlus tells us the device is still "waterproof for everyday use", which means it should withdraw an accidental pint-drop, it's unlikely to survive much more than that. And there's no 3.5mm headphone jack either, continuing the shift to USB-C that debuted with the OnePlus 7 series.

Screen

On paper, the 7T Pro's screen - as previously mentioned - is identical to that on the 7 Pro. It's a 6.67in 'Fluid AMOLED' screen with a 1440x 100 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a built-in fingerprint scanner. The latter has seen a slight upgrade - the optical scanner now reader emits a bright white light rather than a green glow and is slightly more responsive than that on the 7 Pro.

The screen, though unchanged, remains just as impressive - albeit far too large for our Trump-esque hands to navigate comfortably; colours are eye-poppingly vibrant, text is pin-sharp and it put our iPhone X to shame when it comes to visibility in bright sunlight. We also love the way it curves around the edges of the phone, similar to the screen on the Galaxy S10+.

The 90Hz refresh rate, while not quite on par with the Razer Phone 2's 120Hz screen, makes for a buttery-smooth experience too; after scrolling through Twitter on the 7T Pro, we found it hard to go back to our iPhone.

Performance and battery life

Just like the OnePlus 7T, the 7T Pro has been given an under-the-hood makeover. It now packs Qualcomm's souped-up Snapdragon 855+ CPU, which the chipmaker claims is 15 per cent faster than the regular 855, and this comes backed up by 8GB RAM and 256GB storage; the 6GB/128GB variant has seemingly been binned.

Just as you'd expect from a phone with such innards, the OnePlus 7T Pro is no slouch, likely aided by the company's light touch on Android. We've noticed no signs of stuttering or lag after five days with the device; Android animations are smooth, apps load instantly and multitasking is judder-free.

That's backed up by benchmarks too. In Geekbench 5, the OnePlus 7T Pro racked up a single-core score of 783 and a multi-core score of 2,813; while not quite on par with Apple's latest iPhones, that puts it ahead of the Galaxy S10+, Huawei Mate 20 and, unsurprisingly, its Snapdragon 855-powered predecessor.

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus 7T Pro packs a 4,085mAh battery, slightly larger than the 4,000mAh battery inside the 7 Pro. We didn't notice a massive improvement - like with the 7 Pro, we found ourselves left with around 20 to 30 per cent of juice left at the end of the day.

However, we did notice an improvement when it comes to charging. The 7T Pro supports Warp Charge 30T, which OnePlus claims charges up to 23 per cent faster than before and will get you a full day's power in just 30 mins. Impressively, this lived up to the company's bold claims.

Cameras

On paper, the OnePlus 7T Pro sports an identical camera setup to its predecessor. There's a 48MP f/1.6 main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom; oddly, the 7T Pro doesn't get upgraded to a 12MP telephoto lens like the OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus is claiming some improvements in the software department, though, notably the new 'Super Macro' mode that can capture impressively-detailed shots from 2.5cm away.

But the same issues that dogged the 7 Pro's camera remain. While the main 48MP lens produces crisp, vibrant images that rival those taken on a Pixel 3, the wide-angle lens - while allowing you to squeeze much more detail inside a shot - often results in washed-out, over-processed shots, and with the 16MP lens seemingly darkening some shades.

OnePlus' Nightscape mode still fails to match the competition, too. While the 7T Pro's mix of optical and electronic image stabilization enables the camera to capture more light and reduce noise, we found images shot in complete darkness lacking in detail and noisier than those shot using the Pixel 3's Night Side mode.

Of course, the 7T Pro also sports a 16MP front-facing camera that's housed inside a motorised pop-up module. While it's a perfectly decent camera, moreso now given OnePlus' improvements to Portrait Mode, our favourite thing about it is still is the satisfying whirr it makes as it rises from the phone's chassis.

In short

Given its essentially a souped-up version of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which we touted as OnePlus' best smartphone to date, there's no denying that the 7T Pro is an excellent phone. However, we're not sure it's completely necessary and think it perhaps overcomplicates OnePlus smartphone lineup for the sake of a slightly faster CPU and, er, a new colour option.

