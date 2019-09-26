OnePlus 7T review

As usual, OnePlus has played a blinder here. We just wish it had come out with this phone instead of the decent but lacklustre 7, as we can imagine folks who bought that device might be feeling a little disgruntled.

EARLIER THIS YEAR the OnePlus 7 Pro launched and proved that the Chinese company can make a proper flagship. The OnePlus 7, on the other hand, was but a minor upgrade compared to its predecessor.

OnePlus seems to have gone back to the drawing board and came up with the OnePlus 7T.

Normally, the 'T' models merely add a spec boost and a few design tweaks, but the OnePlus 7T is a completely redesigned smartphone.

Design

There are of course similarities between the 7T and its predecessor; the display still has a notch and there's still an optical under-display fingerprint reader. The dimensions are similar too; the 7T is few millimetres taller than the 7 and shorter than the 7 Pro.

But those aforementioned features have all been tweaked. The notch is now 31 per cent smaller, and the fingerprint reader emits a bright white light rather than a green glow and is more responsive than the OnePlus 7's scanner.

The speaker grille on the top is also larger, meaning the support for Dolby Atmos has room to breathe; sound quality is pretty good. And for all you aural fanatics, a swathe of high-quality sound formats are supported.

The button layout is the same as the 7, which is good for consistency, and we still appreciate the physical slider for tweaking the handset's alert modes. Before you ask, there's no 3.5mm jack; it's USB-C only.

Colour options are limited to a blue or grey metallic finish, but both look pretty fetching; our Glacier Blue model is certainly more eye-catching than the 7's smokey grey finish.

Flip the phone over and the biggest design change becomes apparent; there's now a triple camera array housed in a protruding circular module. We'll go into more detail later, but from a design perspective, the 7T's module is likely to polarise opinions.

We rather like it as it's a bit different, though you'll find your fingers will hit the larger module more often than they would on other OnePlus handsets.

Despite this potentially controversial camera setup, the 7T is still a good-looking phone. It also feels solidly built as well, with its smooth matte glass back feeling lovely in the hand.

Display

OnePlus has slightly increased the display to 6.55 inches, up from 6.41 inches, with a new screen ratio of 20:9.

While this makes the 7T taller than its predecessor, OnePlus has managed to slim down the bezels a tad, meaning there's more screen real-estate without making the handset unwieldy.

Unlike the 7 Pro, the 7T's panel edges are flat, which isn't as eye-catching, but it makes the phone feel less likely to slip out of one's butter-fingered grip.

With an FHD+ resolution, the screen isn't as sharp as the 7 Pro's, but you'd be hard-pressed to notice the difference, as everything is crisp and clear on the panel. Colours and contrast are strong too, and we found the 7T is calibrated to be a little warmer in tone than the 7 Pro.

As usual, the DCI-P3 calibration is our preferred mode, especially for watching videos, though there are vivid, natural, sRGB and AMOLED Wide Gamut to choose from.

Screen brightness is up as well over the 7 Pro as well as the 7, with a peak of 1,000 nits. That means HDR10 content, when you can find it, is handled with suitable aplomb.

So far it's another OnePlus phone with an excellent screen. But the best part is it now has a 90hz refresh rate, which like the 7 Pro makes everything feel superbly slick.

A high refresh rate isn't essential for a flagship phone, as the likes of the Galaxy Note 10 and iPhone 11 demonstrate. But once you get used to it, there's a good chance you'll find it difficult to go back.

Performance, storage, and battery life

The OnePlus 7T is yet another super performer. It only comes in one guise, which equips it with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. That amount of RAM is plenty for pretty much anyone, and the amount of cloud storage on offer these days means 128GB is more than enough.

OnePlus has also equipped the 7T with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset. In Geekbench 4, the 7T manages a single-core score of 3,678 and rakes in 11,458 for the multi-core test. The Snapdragon 855+ also offers a 15 per cent graphics boost, though don't expect it to be particularly noticeable.

Given the 7 was no slouch, there's an argument that 7T had no need for this boosted chip, especially as it's aimed more at gaming-specific devices. Nevertheless, it's nice to have a device with the latest and greatest from Qualcomm.

Combined with OnePlus' light touch on Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10 the 7T absolutely flies through everything we've thrown at it. Zipping between apps was impressively smooth, and the 7T tackles gaming with ease.

The battery comes in at 3,800mAh, which means it'll give you a good day's worth of use, but expect to juice it up come late evening time.

Not that charging is an issue, as OnePlus now has Warp Charge 30T, which takes Warp Charge 30 and tickles more out of it; 20 per cent faster charging apparently.

That means charging the battery from zero to 50 per cent takes a mere 20 mins. Though wireless charging is still absent, we've always appreciated OnePlus' fast charging efforts and its latest offering is excellent and handy in a pinch.

In short, OnePlus has yet again made one of the best-performing Android phones around.

Camera

The new triple camera array borrows heavily from the OnePlus 7 Pro, with the 7T sporting a 48MP main lens with an f/1.6 aperture and optical and electronic image stabilization.

That's matched with a 16MP wide-angle lens offering a 117-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. And a telephoto lens completes the mix, though unlike the 7 Pro, this comes in at 12MP rather than 8MP and has an f/2.2 aperture and a 2x optical zoom.

Depending on what your shooting and in what circumstances, the results can be impressive, though we're not convinced by OnePlus' claims that the 7T's cameras can replace a DSLR.

Normal photos use pixel binning like the 7 Pro did, with 48MP shots being delivered as 12MP photos. But that's arbitrary, as what you'll really notice are nicely detailed shots with fairly balanced colours and contrast.

To our eyes, there was very little difference between the shots on the 7T and those on the 7 Pro with its latest software update; the latter's photography chops have improved considerably since its launch.

That means it's the same story with how the 'normal' photos square up against those from the Android flagships we have at hand, and the 7T's photography chops can't quite compete with those of the Pixel 3 XL or Galaxy S10.

The former's camera produced photos that, to our eyes, are a little more dynamic with better contrast and details in things like skylines, while the Galaxy S10 picks out more details especially around the edges of objects.

The 7T seemed to struggle to get the exposure right in some circumstances, and the colours delivered lack the true-to-life representation or pop of the current crop of high-end phones.

Nightscape has improved a fair, though, with the 7T mixing optical and electronic image stabilization to suck up more light and reduce noise. This results in better illuminated low-light photos than those the 7 Pro delivered, though the light has a more yellow hue to it.

In near-complete darkness, the 7T was able to extract more light out of a shot than the Pixel 3 XL, which was impressive. But in less extreme low-light conditions we still feel the latter's Night Sight mode produces shots that pick out more detail and aren't as aggressive in smoothing out things to reduce noise.

Portrait mode on the 7T is again much the same as the 7 Pro, with nicely blurred backgrounds, and in some cases more impressive 'bokeh' effects, thanks to OnePlus tuning the mode at two focal lengths.

Stop us if you've heard this one before, but we reckon the Pixel 3 XL comes out trumps here yet again, with more dramatic portrait pics thanks to heavier background blur and superb edge detection.

Onto the telephoto lens; we're a fan. The setup allows for lossless pics at a 2x zoom, which delivers nice close-up shots. But the ace up the 7T's sleeve is the ‘Super Macro' mode that can handle detailed shots at a mere 2.5cm away.

If you have a steady hand to compromise for the lack of optical image stabilisation on this lens, then you can get some seriously impressive macro shots.

It competes with rest of the Android flagships and we're glad it's not a feature OnePlus held back for its Pro phones. The zoom also works in video mode, which is a neat addition to the mix.

The only problem is the colour representation is a little off when compared to those delivered by the 48MP lens, with the zoom lens seemingly darkening some shades.

And then we have the wide-angle lens. Aside from a difference in resolution, it delivers results that are pretty much the same as the 7 Pro, which is unsurprising as both have the same spec lens. That's no bad thing as the 7 Pro produced decent wide-angle photos and so does the 7T.

This lens can play into the portrait mode as well as Nightscape to allow for shots to fit more into the frame without needing to move around.

You'll have to put up with some rather hefty bowing distortion in some wide-angle shots, especially if you zoom into shots with lots of straight edges. But at least the wide-angle shooting is an option here.

For video, the 7T delivers the same results as the 7 Pro and the 7 on the whole. Video can be captured at up to 4K at 60 frames per second and looks pretty good with decent stabilisation.

For people with shaky hands and want to record from a fixed perspective a new 'Super Stable' mode can help get rid of any shakiness, though only for 1080p videos. As soon as you move it through the footage seems to distort quite heavily, seeming due to the wide-angle lens being brought into play. The jury's still out on whether such an issue can be straightened out with a software update.

Finally, we have the 16MP front-facing camera. It's the same as the pop-up camera in the 7 Pro and the 7's camera, which is fine as both those cameras produced flagship-level normal and portrait selfies.

There's no extra dual lens, wide-angle wizardry here, but then that's arguably not needed as the 7T's single-lens setup does a perfectly decent job.

And there you have it, that's the 7T's camera setup up. Overall it produces some very good photos and some excellent macros shots. But in some areas, it can fall well sort of what the Android flagships can offer.

However, its early days for the 7T and OnePlus is decent at taking feedback on board from its community and pushing out software updates. So much like the 7 Pro, we can expect that some software tweaks come to the 7T's cameras and bring it closer to competing with the Pixel 3 and Huawei P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro phones at the top of the pile.

In short

Every six months or so, we feel like we're repeating ourselves; with the 7T, OnePlus has yet again produced a flagship-challenging phone. We don't know the price at the time of writing, as that'll be confirmed at the launch event on 10 October, but we suspect it'll sit around the £500 mark.

That's not cheap, but with the high-end processor, 90Hz display, excellent build quality, triple-camera array and other features normally found in flagship phones, the 7T is shaping up to be a bargain.

It might lack a few things, such as a custom image signal processor, wireless charging and IP68 water resistance, and the camera performance is simply not up to the levels of the most expensive Android phones. But for all intents and purposes this, like the 7 Pro before it, is an Android flagship.

The 7T arguably competes the most against the 7 Pro. Unless you really want a notch-free device and a little more RAM and storage, the 7T almost makes the 7 Pro a bit redundant. What's more, it's easier to use thanks to being a little narrower, thinner and lighter.

Basically, unless you want a smaller phone or have a lot of money to burn, we'd say the OnePlus 7T is the Android phone to get. It's not perfect, but neither are its much more expensive competitors.

As usual, OnePlus has played a blinder here. We just wish it had come out with this phone instead of the decent but lacklustre 7, as we can imagine folks who bought that device might be feeling a little disgruntled.

The good

90Hz near bezel-less display, brilliant macro photography, superb performance.

The bad

Polarising camera module design, no official waterproofing, no wireless charging.

The ugly

Some camera performance is lacking, the OnePlus 7 should have been this phone.

Bartender's score

9/10