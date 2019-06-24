Raspberry Pi 4 review

In short, and for the first time, we can't just praise Raspberry Pi 4 as a great maker board. We can also praise it as one if the best value budget computers you can buy.

THE RASPBERRY PI has been a phenomenon. The diminutive cheap-as-chips barebones computer has opened the door to thousands of protypes (and even production devices) and brought both kids and adults to coding in their droves.

The new Raspberry Pi 4 was released quietly on Monday, but not before we had a chance to poke around with what is undoubtedly the biggest leap forward for the series since it began - for the first time, it's not just a maker board. It's a full-blown computer.

Design

For review purposes, we've been sent a kit containing the device itself, a case, power supply, keyboard, and mouse. As such, there's perhaps a bit more to say about design than previous Pis.

The case, mouse, keyboard, heck even the cables are designed to match perfectly in a festival of red and white plastic. The case alone gives the RP4 more bragging rights as a full computer, but the matching mouse and keyboard (already available separately) take it to the next level.

The keyboard, particularly, is a low-profile ergonomic joy to type on and the extra three USB ports it provides are a fantastic touch.

The mouse gives good hand-feel and whilst it's simplistic, what more do you need than a couple of buttons and a track wheel?

At last, it feels that Raspberry Pi has a "design language" to rival Microsoft and Apple.

Functionality

Out of the box, we had the latest version of Raspbian, the entry OS for Raspberry Pi devices. It's based on Debian and indeed, in this case, has been forked from a version that isn't even out yet. It comes on a supplied microSD card but is merely meant to be a stepping stone - the options to power your RP are legion - everything from Ubuntu to the IoT version of Windows.

It's always a brave decision to put an OS on a microSD card as the results can vary, but once it's up and running, its onboarded into the RAM and there's nothing to glitch from there.

Without even taking the case off, you've got access to 2xUSB 2.0 and 2xUSB 3.0 (not including the ones on the keyboard), a stereo jack, Ethernet port, and not one, but two mini HDMI inputs, which make it incredibly easy to run two monitors at once.

Lift the lid and you'll see the RP4 looks almost identical to its predecessors, and that's in no small part to the fact it's completely backwards compatible. All the dimensions are the same as other RPs too so your accessories will survive the upgrade. The GPIO pins are in all the same places, and of course, there are ribbon connectors for a hardwired display and a camera.

All of this means that the RP4 can make for a mini-desktop during the day, and then be ripped apart and modded at night.

All of this good vibery is at odds with what we know about using an RP as a main machine, so it's probably going to come as a shock when we tell you that thanks to a combination of the latest chipset and the 4GB RAM, it feels like working on a Linux computer. Which brings us nicely on to...

Performance

We're sure that mention of the display being 4K ready raised the odd eyebrow, so let us tell you right now - it works. We were able to stream some test videos from YouTube in forced-4k, and it loaded almost instantly, played in full resolution and was completely buffer-free. It has the skills.

Remember that we're basing all this on the top-of-the-range 4GB edition, but we're assured that the 1GB can cope with this sort of thing too, if it doesn't have too much else going on, thanks to the custom VideoCore 6 GPU smarts. Not everyone has had the same luck we had, particularly using local files, but it is, on the to-do list, along with Kodi for RP Upgrade to match.

Typing is responsive, setup is incredibly easy (especially now RP are including WiFi as standard) and it constantly feels like we should be looking for faults that just aren't there - everything is either new or better, without a single compromise or compatibility issue with the last major release, the Raspberry Pi Model 3B+.

In terms of transfers, if you use the dedicated ethernet port, you'll have a lot more speed to play with, compared to the old days of a USB controller. It'll even cope with PoE, with an add-on ‘hat'.

Although RP4 has a USB-C port, don't get excited, it's reserved for the power supply.

In short

It would feel like taunting puppies to criticise a complete computer for £105, but it doesn't matter because there's very little to criticise. Some have questioned the decision to raise the price ceiling from £30, but you get so much more for so little extra, we say ‘psft' to them, and if you're really cash strapped, the bottom tier model sticks to that price, despite the three-year gap since the last flagship.

In short, and for the first time, we can't just praise Raspberry Pi 4 as a great maker board. We can also praise it as one if the best value budget computers you can buy.

If you want to really understand just how good this thing is, let's leave you with this thought- this entire review was written, uploaded, formatted and published from our review unit - and that's, frankly, astounding.

The good

Dual 4K display support, smooth running, backwards compatible, gorgeous accessories.

The bad

We're struggling to think of anything.

The ugly

Nope. It's all good. We give up.

Bartender's score

10/10