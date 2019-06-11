Samsung Galaxy S10e review

Battery life could be better, One UI isn't the one for us, could be cheaper.

The Galaxy S10e offers a suite of proper flagship features - the HDR10+ display, the cameras, performance, IP68 rating, wireless charging - in a beautifully made small phone form. The iPhone XR is really the only rival here, and if you're not an Apple advocate then you won't give a damn about that.

DOING THINGS OUT OF SPITE doesn't seem to be Samsung's style, but the Galaxy S10e looks like it's been created just to flip the bird at Apple's iPhone XR.

OK, we're probably being grossly liberal with our in-between-the-lines reading, but much like the iPhone XR takes the core bits of the iPhone Xs and packs them into a cheaper package, the Galaxy S10e does the same with the Galaxy S10, only in a smaller package.

Turns out that's a pretty good approach, as the Galaxy S10e is a superb ‘small' Android phone that comes packing flagship features for £669; some £130 less than the S10's starting price.

Design

In a nutshell, the Galaxy S10e is basically a shrunken down S10 - measuring 142x69.9x7.9mm - that eschews the curved screen edged for a flat display.

There are other differences; principally the dual, rather than triple lens module on the rear (more on that later) and the capacitive fingerprint scanner built into the power button on the phone's right-hand edge.

The scanner is one of the best capacitive ones we've encountered, being fast and responsive as well as easy to reach.

Left-handers will need to get used to the position, but that happens pretty quickly. Swiping down on the scanner also pulls down the setting quick menu, which is a neat touch.

We'd even say the capacitive scanner is better than the ultrasonic under-display fingerprint readers of the S10 and S10 Plus.

Aside from those few points, the S10e has all the design features of its larger stablemates, including IP68 water and dust resistance, wireless charging, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The maligned Bixby button remains present and correct, but it can be set to fire up an app of choice from a single press; we used it to launch the Kindle app and found it was handy to quickly jump back into an ebook chapter when commuting.

A longer press kicks Bixby into gear, which has been improved but still lags behind the Google Assistant.

Available in five colours in the UK: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, the garish Prism Yellow, and Prism Blue, the metal and aluminium chassis looks particularly fetching in the latter hue.The S10e also feel absolutely lovely with its excellent build quality and finish.

Its smaller size and rounded edges make it easier to hold and navigate with one hand than the curved glass on the S10 models, though it arguably lacks the aesthetic punch of those handsets.

While we praised the Pixel 3 for its neat size, the S10e blows it out of the water when it comes to ergonomics, looks and screen space.

Display

Speaking of the display, the S10e sports a 5.8in AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution of 2,280x1,080, which works out at 438 pixels per inch. On paper, that's not as sharp as the S10's 550 ppi, but that won't concern you much unless you have the two phones side-by-side.

Instead, you'll be focusing on the cracking colours and contrast the S10e display kicks out, alongside an eye-searing dose of brightness when its cranked to full whack.

There are two display calibrations to choose from: Vivid and Natural. The latter offers colours that are well… more natural but also a tad muted. Vivid mode ups the saturation and delivers more punchy colours and the expense of true-to-life representation.

Our preference was the Vivid mode, which we feel is best for viewing videos. And you'll want to watch videos on this screen, despite its diminutive size for 2019 standards, as like its sizable siblings it has HDR10+ support.

For those who don't know, HDR10+ is an open standard spearheaded by Samsung, which adds more metadata to the HDR10 standard, thereby expanding on the range of details and colours that can be displayed.

There's not a lot of HDR10+ content out in the wild, but HDR videos still look very nicer on the S10e display, with deep dark blacks and colours with plenty of clout.

As enjoyable as watching stuff on the S10e is, if you resize a video to fit the whole display you'll notice the punch-hole cutout, which houses the front-facing camera in the screen's top right-hand corner, when a bright scene pops up and effectively surrounds the dark dot in a sea of light.

But in everyday use, the cutout becomes less noticeable over time. It'll be a matter of opinion whether a punch-hole is less noticeable than a camera notch; we don't particularly mind either, and Samsung's cut-out is a solid example of display engineering.

One thing to note is that the S10e comes with Gorilla Glass 5 rather than the sixth-gen version. The phone should still survive a drop but we don't recommend you go flinging it around.

All in all, the S10e sports one of the best displays we've seen on a Samsung phone and the edge-to-edge design makes the screen feel bigger than the phone's actual footprint. Samsung is really at the top of its game here.

Performance, storage and battery life

As the Galaxy S10e comes with the same octa-core Exynos 9820, you can pretty much take what we said about the S10 Plus' performance and apply it here.

Granted, in the UK the S10e only comes with 6GB of RAM rather than an 8GB option, but it still handles everything from flicking between loads of browser tabs and berating colleagues on Slack to smooth video playback and gaming.

In the Geekbench 4 benchmark, the S10e hits 4,472 in the single-core test and 10,106 for the top multi-core score. Surprise, surprise that's up there with the S10 Plus.

The Galaxy S10e powers through Android 9 Pie with suitable aplomb, though it doesn't quite feel as super smooth as a OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro; then again, few phones do.

And as much as the One UI skin is a proper improvement over TouchWiz, it still feels less fluid than stock Android.

That's arguably down to the fact that Samsung still insists on pre-loading its own browser, email app, and other software gubbins that native Google apps are far more suited for, meaning you have to swipe through a reasonable amount of redundant apps in the app tray. Those apps don't look great either, at least to our tastes, with Samsung sporting a rather cartoonish take on the software aesthetics.

Gesture control is an option but it's not as slick as OnePlus' take with Oxygen OS, though the ability to swipe anywhere on the screen to bring down the settings menu is a nice touch.

Things can be sped up by toggling the option to reduce app animations, which sees apps spring open with renewed gusto. But we'd still love to see Samsung come out with a flagship phone that comes with vanilla Android; fat chance that'll happen.

That being said, fans of customisation will likely be enamoured by the mass of options One UI provides when it comes to customising the look and feel of the software; there's a dark mode and all manner of wallpapers and other custom options.

Where Samsung's software does shine is in the inclusion of Dolby Atmos support, which can make all manner of content sound excellent through the AKG stereo speakers that kick out some solid sonics. Plug in a good pair of headphones and you in for a nice aural experience.

Storage comes in at 128GB and that's your only option in the UK. But the SIM tray has a slot for a microSD card to pop in up to an extra 512GB should you so desire, though the built-in storage is plenty for people who don't go crazy on apps and movie downloads.

What is a bit stingy is the 3,100mAh battery, which will get you through a working day but will have you reaching for the charger once you get home.

Use the phone with gusto and the screen brightness cranked up, and you might find the S10e gives up the ghost on your commute. Fast charging is on hand to juice the battery pack up in a pinch, but we'd still have liked to see the S10e rock a little more endurance.

Arguably, that's the price one pays to have full-fat flagship performance in a reasonably compact design.

Cameras

For the S10e's rear camera array, Samsung simply dropped the telephoto lens found in the trip-camera setup of the larger S10 models.

Lossless zoom lenses are great, but we're glad Samsung opted to keep the 12MP wide-angle camera with the dual pixel autofocus, optical image stabilisation and an f1.5/2.4 aperture, as well as the 16MP ultrawide camera with its 123-degree field-of-view and f/2.2 aperture.

That's because the former takes some excellent photos and using the latter to fit more into an expansive shot is handier than some zooming action.

Much like the S10 Plus, the S10e takes excellent standard photos that are rife with details, colour and contrast.

Samsung phone photography tends to produce photos with pretty vivid colours that aren't true-to-life. The S10e keeps saturation in check, but expect photos to have a bit more vibrancy than shots on other flagships. We rather like the punch the S10e gives photos, but whether you do will be a matter of personal preference.

Wide-angle shots are also very good; you'll still spot some 'bowing' to photos with hefty panoramas, but that's not anything to be annoyed about.

Video is pretty excellent as well, thanks to some slick boosted stabilisation chops when shooting Full HD footage; smooth 4K recordings at 60 frames per second are present and correct but you won't get the same level of stabilisation.

There's also the option to capture HDR10+. Slow mode video comes in two guises: a 240fps at 1080p or 960fps at 720p for super-slow motion video.

There's also a suite of smartphone photography aiding features, including Shot Selection, which uses AI tech to offer on-screen framing guidance to help you get the best shot according to some clever computing. It's a tad fiddly and we're confident enough in our own abilities to snap a good photo, but it could be useful to those who aren't.

Bixby Vision is present and correct and is OK at finding images related to things you've trained the camera on. But it still feels more like a gimmick than a proper tool.

One of the best software features is the Live Focus mode that produces very pleasant blurred-background portrait pics.

The other top features is a night mode that does a sterling job of making low light pics seem much better lit, but can't trump the Pixel 3's Night Sight mode for low-light photography.

And overall, we'd say the rear-camera array is arguably beaten by the Pixel 3, though the S10e's snappers are still in the upper echelons of phone photography.

The 10MP front-facing punch hole camera is also a proper flagship camera, taking nicely detailed selfies and shooting video up to UHD, aka 2160p.

It also uses some software to virtually zoom out to compromise a tad for lacking the second lens the Galaxy S10 Plus has on the front.

We noticed a bit of smoothing of our facial flaws when it came to taking pics of our world-weary mug, especially in portrait mode.

We'd say the Pixel 3 takes more tonally balanced selfies, but otherwise, the front camera is excellent.

Overall, the S10e's camera setup is of proper flagship quality and remains impressive despite dropping one of the rear lenses.

In short

The Galaxy S10e sits in an interesting place; at £669 it's certainly not cheap, especially when the OnePlus 7 Pro starts at £649 and offers a lot of punch-for-the-pound. And for £400 you can get the Pixel 3a with a solid screen and arguably the best smartphone camera around.

But then there isn't an Android phone for that price that offers a suite of proper flagship features - the HDR10+ display, the cameras, performance, IP68 rating, wireless charging - in a beautifully made small phone form. The iPhone XR is really the only rival here, and if you're not an Apple advocate then you won't give a damn about that.

While the S10e stands alone, it's also worth its asking price as it's simply a very lovely phone to use.

Had Samsung offered the phone for £500 it would have a serious contender for the top Android phone; though wait a few months and there's a good chance you'll be able to pick it up for cheaper or on a very competitive contract.

As it stands, the Galaxy S10e is our favourite small Android phone, and it sets the standard for other - *cough* Pixel 4 *cough* - to follow. µ

The good

Lovely compact design, gorgeous display, a suite of flagship features.

The bad

Battery life could be better, One UI isn't the one for us, could be cheaper.

The ugly

Nothing; it's a lovely handset.

Bartender's score

9/10