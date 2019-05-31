Lenovo Clock hands-on review

LENOVO HAS fully embraced the smart display, and whilst many vendors are yet to take their first tentative steps, the Chinese Global tech firm is already rolling out a new variation on the theme, and it's really rather good.

The Lenovo Clock is the first smart display that's an update to an existing thing, rather than a category all on its own - in this case, a bedside alarm clock.

What you actually get is a smart display superficially like any other, but it has a few tricks up its sleeve. First and foremost, its the smallest so far - the screen is just 4in - but that's exactly why it makes such a great bedside companion.

There's no camera - Lenovo wants to make sure there's no public-perception barrier to adoption, plus do you really want to take a video call when you're half asleep? Didn't think so.

Design-wise, its a merging of the Lenovo angular designs of previous efforts, but with the fabric surround of a Made By Google project. Lenovo is keen to emphasise that it has worked directly with Google on this one, hence the hybrid.

Either way, it's gorgeous, with a bright, crisp screen that defaults to one of a range of clock faces you can choose from. Now, the keen-eyed amongst you might have spotted that what Lenovo is actually asking is for us to accommodate another blue-light vomiting display in the bedroom. Fortunately, the Lenovo Clock has light sensors a-la-Google-Homehub and the display will (by default) shut off completely when its dark.

Under the hood, the functionality has been slightly stunted to reflect the location - there are no streaming videos to distract you, for example. Instead, this is designed to be an alarm clock, radio, voice assistant and calendar/news checker. That's it. If you want more, then get out of bed you lazy, lazy sod.

You do have the option for almost everything that Google Assistant can offer - you can still, for example, check who is at the door or access your music library, or give instructions to shut down the house for the night.

Setting an alarm can be made part of a routine - adjust the thermostat, brew the coffee, open the blinds are all achievable from a single Assistant Routine. You can either set the time by voice or with the touchscreen.

The sound was never going to be Google Home Max quality, but the 3W speaker and twin passive radiators can fill a room comfortably - which means you'll need to work out how to set it not to deafen you when it pipes up at 6 am.

A quick word on specs - the Mediatek 8167S chipset running at 1.5ghz is ample, as is the modest 1GB RAM. There's also 8GB of eMMC storage, though we're not even sure it needs that much.

Back in the bedroom, Lenovo Clock is a very thoughtfully designed machine, and Lenovo has added a couple of nice touches - you can mute the microphone with a physical toggle switch, something that will provide further reassurance to the doubters, and there's a USB port on the back so you can charge your phone without clogging up another plug point. We haven't been able to establish the ampage output yet, but we'd hope it's 2.4A minimum.

Sceptics might say ‘My phone already does all this' but at a time when we're being encouraged to get our devices out of the bedroom, this does everything you should need from a bed gadget (well, not THAT obviously) without the temptation to have a quick blast of Roblox of whatever it is you kids are playing these days.

Frankly, we adore this - its the first example we've seen of how generic new tech can be tuned to a specific purpose, and despite having fewer features, manages to do a better job as a result. It's a steal at £79.99. μ