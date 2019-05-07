Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL review

One of the best phone cameras around, best display on a Pixel phone to date, 3.5mm headphone jack is back.

Rather than see these phones as Pixel-Lite models, we'd say they are more like a new generation of Nexus phones, showcasing the potential of Android without breaking the bank, only this time with Google's hand firmly on the hardware design tiller.

FOR THREE GENERATIONS, Google's Pixel phones have received solid praise for offering the best take on Android, decent hardware, and a stunning smartphone camera.

But if you look around your office or local coffee shop, you won't see many people tapping away on Pixel phones; there'll be a fair few iPhone X and recent Samsung Galaxy phones though.

The Pixel 3 phones don't seem to have sold by the bucket load despite the acclaim they've received. That's likely due to the Pixel 3's starting price pushing past the £700 mark.

They might offer a class-leading camera but aside from that the Pixel 3 phones didn't really feel that special for a flagship price; at least compared to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or iPhone Xs, both with gorgeous design and more *ahem* brand clout.

So Google took a second bite at the cherry, this time in the form of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, phones that undercut their flagship siblings by hundreds of pounds yet try to pack in the best hardware and software features Google has in its Pixel quiver.

With the Pixel 3a costing £399 and the Pixel 3a XL fetching £469, features had to be cut, so we have to see if Google has managed to make a mid-range contender or gone a compromise too far.

Design

Glance at the Pixel 3a alongside a Pixel 3 and you'd be hard pressed to notice any major differences. That's because Google has deliberately designed the phones to look as alike as possible.

But on closer inspection, the cheaper phones do have some notable differences to their flagship kin. For a start, both the new phones are a tad bigger; the Pixel 3a comes in at 151.3x70.1x8.2mm, while the 3a XL has dimensions of 160.1x76.1x8.2mm.

Yet despite the slight size difference, the new Pixels are lighter, as to cut costs Google opted for a polymer unibody chassis instead of a glass back and metal-edged frame.

Despite the use of cheaper materials, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL both feel well-built and pleasant to the touch.

It also looks pretty good, in an indie take on the iPhone 8 type of way, and we still like the pop of colour found on the power switch of the Clearly White and Purple-ish - new for the 3a phones - colours; Just Black is just that.

No glass back means no wireless charging and the 3a models won't work as a pseudo-Google Home speaker with the Pixel Pad.

We don't think wireless charging is ubiquitous enough in mid-range phones for the lack of it to be a big deal. And we doubt many are going to moan about not being able to use the Pixel 3a phones as smart speakers.

Speaking of speakers, Google has dropped the dual front-firing stereo speakers of the Pixel 3 phones and instead opted to use a single front-facing speaker in conjunction with a bottom-firing speaker on the bottom edge of the phone.

The sound kicked out can't quite match that of the flagship Pixels, which present a thicker, more rounded aural experience.

But the difference isn't vast and most people are likely to listen to music and other audio through headphones.

And that's where the Pixel 3a models add something to the mix rather than take away; the 3.5mm headphone jack is back, sitting on the top edge of both phones.

Now people have the choice of using analogue, USB-C or Bluetooth connected cans; good news for folks with a decent pair if old-ish headphones.

Back to subtraction; waterproofing is gone, which isn't ideal if you're prone to dropping your phone in the bog. But both phones are splashproof so should survive a bit of rainfall.

The 3a phones also lose the dual front-facing camera array of their older siblings. As such, wide-angle selfies aren't on offer but we don't see that as a big deal, and as a result, the Pixel 3a has no ugly display notch; well worth the sacrifice in our eyes.

Display

When it comes to displays, the 3a phones hare a bit of a coup. Both use Full HD+ OLED panels which predictably provided plenty of contrast, deep blacks, and vivid colours.

The Pixel 3 displays were pretty decent. But to our eyes, both the 3a models have better screens, with improved colour accuracy and balance than either of the Pixel 3 phones, and noticeably more brightness than the Pixel 3 XL.

For the most accurate colours, the ‘Natural' mode is the one to go for, offering nicely balanced tones that do a good job at conforming to the sRGB colour gamut.

People who like more punchy colours at the expense of accuracy can stick with the default 'Adaptive' mode, which takes the sRGB colour gamut as a base then cranks up the colour. The result is vibrant colours that aren't oversaturated like those the Pixel 3 kicked out in the same mode.

While the Pixel 3a and 3a XL don't offer anything special in the way of HDR, cinema-wide aspect ratios or curved edges, they have displays that are more than up to the task of making anything viewed upon them a clear and pleasant experience.

One could argue that a Full HD+ resolution on the 3a XL's 6in display could be higher. But we feel it would be unnecessary, drain more power, and not really make much difference when it has a solid 402 pixels per inch; the 3a's 5.6in panel fits in a slightly better 441ppi.

Performance, storage and battery life

It's with the chipset that Google has made the biggest compromise. Previous Pixels have come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon chip at the time; the Pixel 3 and 3 XL use the Snapdragon 845.

But that's a high-end chip that can demand a high-end cost, unless you're a Chinese phone brand like Xiaomi or OnePlus. So Google has opted for the Snapdragon 670, Qualcomm's mid-tier octa-core SoC matched with 4GB of RAM for both the Pixel 3a phones.

While it doesn't have the grunt of an 8-series Snapdragon, the 670 is more than capable enough, especially as Qualcomm has equipped it with smart bits like its AI Engine.

Throwing a Geekbench 4 CPU test at the chip yields a single core score of 1,615 and a multi-core score of 5,207. Those are hardly dizzying numbers, but in real-world use the 670 keeps the Pixel 3a and 3a XL ticking along nicely, with smart features like the Google Assistant responding just as quickly as it did in the Pixel 3 phones.

Everything runs load and runs smoothly, and there was not discernable slowdown when we had a load of apps and Chrome tabs open at once.

Gaming performance is also decent, with a reasonably smooth framerate in PUBG Mobile with the graphics set on high. It's not quite as smooth as a OnePlus 6T, for example, but then that phone makes use of the Snapdragon 845, has a dedicated gaming mode and double the memory.

Nevertheless, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL both run very nicely in day-to-day tasks, probably thanks to running Android 9 with the Pixel Launcher on top of it, which provides the pretty much the best-take on Android from optimisation as well as experience point of view.

When it comes to storage, both Pixel 3a phones come with 64GB of onboard space and nothing more; there's no microSD slot for expandable storage either. App and data hoarders might baulk at that but for most its enough given Google offers masses of cloud storage for things like photos and documents.

Likely down to Google's optimization and the solid capabilities of the Snapdragon 670, you can expect a full day's use of a mix of web browsing, emails, messaging, gaming and video out of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. We should mention we mostly kept the phones adaptive brightness enabled and had the Adaptive Battery feature on, which uses machine learning to optimise battery life; we probably need more time with the phones for that to really kick in.

Google claimed 30-hours of life from the Pixel 3a's 3,000mAh battery and the Pixel 3a XL's 3,700mAh pack, but those results could be under some very sterile test conditions.

We found we'd still need to reach for the charger before bedtime, but that's par for the course with most smartphones that'll see use throughout the day. If you need to quickly juice up either phone, fast charging is on offer which will provide some seven hours worth of use in 15 minutes.

Given its spec, all in all, both Pixel 3a phones put in an admirable dose of performance and show what a joy using an unfettered version of Android can be.

Camera

This is really the section Pixel followers will a have been waiting for; to be a proper contender in the mid-range phones space, Google not only needed to bring its smart software to the table but also its excellent camera chops.

And the search giant has pretty much done that. There are only really two differences between the Pixel 3a phones rear camera and that on its flagship siblings.

The camera module's surround now uses a slightly cheaper material, though you won't really notice, and it's a minor change. The second is that Google has dropped the Pixel Visual Core image signal processing chip, instead opting to use software to carry out such processing.

Other than that, the rear camera is basically the same as those in the main Pixel 3 phones. It's a 12.2MP Dual Pixel Sony IMX363 lens with an f/1.8 aperture, 76-degree field of view and optical and electronic image stabilisation.

As such, both Pixel 3a phones take photos that to our eyes are virtually indistinguishable to those snapped on the flagship Pixels. Colour and contrast are excellent, with HDR ensuring shots are nice and vibrant but not oversaturated.

And there's a sumptuous amount of detail as well, to the extent it makes the decent photography chops of solid mid-range phones look positively amateurish in comparison. Suffice to say this it the Pixel camera through and through.

Video tops out at 4K at 30 frames per second; that's a little behind some flagships, but Google's camera software along with the optical stabilisation captures lovely smooth videos.

We were concerned that using software processing to compromise for the lack of a Pixel Visual Core chip would mean the camera on the Pixel 3a phones would be a bit sluggish. But we need not have worried as it feels just as quick at snapping and processing pics as it does in the high-end phones.

There was a smidgen of unevenness when capturing 4K video to our mind, but it was only noticeable if one went looking for it.

As mentioned earlier, the front-facing camera loses its second lens, with the 3a models only sporting an 8MP snapper with an f/1.8 aperture. It's equally as good as previous Pixels, with smart features like capturing a pic when you smile being present and correct.

Furthermore, the Pixel 3a phones' cameras support nearly all the features found in the Pixel 3 models; the excellent Night Sight mode is still here and manages to turn dimly lit pics into pleasing photos.

And the Pixel 3a phones are debuting with extra features such as Time Lapse mode, which records a video that captures anything between six frames per second to one every four seconds to create stylish videos of, say, sunsets or boats coming in and out of harbours; we need more time and scope to test this, but it looks pretty impressive in demos.

Our favourite feature which we got a preview to on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL is the addition of an augmented reality mode in Google Maps. When following directions on foot, we could hit a ‘Start AR' button which then superimposed direction arrows over the video the camera is seeing, providing better guidance than an arrow on a map.

The idea is, through machine learning and image recognition, to provide better directions when one, say, gets off the Tube in London's Square Mile and needs to find a route among a web of roads while the main directions arrow in Maps is having a fit and not pointing in the direction of travel.

At the time of writing, the feature in preview and only works outdoors within areas recently covered by Google's Street View, yet it's still a very neat addition and a properly useful take on AR.

Both AR in Maps and Time Lapse will come to the main Pixel phones as well. But in the Pixel 3a phones, they serve as a good example of what Google can do with its software even when it removes a hardware element.

And that paints a promising future for the cameras in the Pixel 4, as if Google can achieve top-notch results without its Visual Core, it's clearly got a lot of scope to push the hardware further in its next flagship.

In short

It would be easy to say this Pixel 3a and 3a XL are just cut-down versions of their more powerful siblings to showcase the best Google can offer in software and camera smarts at a competitive price.

And they are. But that's doing Google injustice as there's clearly been a lot of clever engineering to create two mid-range phones that are pretty much as capable as their flagship siblings.

Rather than see these phones as Pixel-Lite models, we'd say they are more like a new generation of Nexus phones, showcasing the potential of Android without breaking the bank, only this time with Google's hand firmly on the hardware design tiller.

Of the cuts Google has made, none feel like major commissions; just be careful not to drop your phone in your pint. Yet to present a camera that can produce stunning results in a phone that costs as little as £399, is a triumph.

And Google will likely shift loads of these new Pixels, though we suspect the 3a models will cannibalise some of the potential flagship Pixel sales.

While we'd go for the Pixel 3a over the 3a XL due to its slightly neater aesthetic and the fact that an extra £70 barely justifies the smidgen of extra screen space, you can't really lose either way.

Both these phones are thoroughly excellent for the price and represent new contenders in the mid-range Android arena. Well done, Google. µ

The good

One of the best phone cameras around, best display on a Pixel phone to date, 3.5mm headphone jack is back.

The bad

No special hardware features, waterproofing is gone, Pixel 3a XL doesn't add much.

The ugly

Pretty much nothing at this price, unless you really like wireless charging.

Bartender's score

9/10