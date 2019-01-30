Oppo RX17 Pro review

On the whole, we're slightly underwhelmed, but in equal measure, we're very keen to see what Oppo does next. All the signs are they have a contender in them. But it isn't this - there are better phones in this price bracket.

OPPO IS the latest Chinese phone giant to try making its mark in Europe. After a continental launch last year, the UK market is the next port of call, starting with the RX17 Pro.

But can it keep pace with OnePlus, Huawei, Honor and Xiaomi to name but a few? Erm. No. But it should. Let us explain.

Design

The first thing to be clear about here is that, despite the much-documented links between Oppo and OnePlus, their mobile divisions are completely separate, though this does give rise to the question of why this looks so much like a ruddy OnePlus 6T.

With a not-completely-unattractive teardrop front camera, the real estate for the screen is almost entire, which is quietly impressive. Sadly though, it's only 1080x2340, which you'll notice if switching from someone else's flagship.

The phone itself is slightly thicker and slightly heavier than many of its contemporaries, but that's backed by a feeling of being well built, which is actually quite pleasing. Oppo says it is splashproof, but the phone doesn't have an IP rating so we have to say that, at least, officially, don't drop it in the sink.

The rear has the cameras lined up vertically in the middle (a la P20) at a slight jut, with a single downward facing speaker on the bottom edge, alongside the SIM/microSD slot and USB-C connector. The volume rocker is on the left edge, with the power on the right.

The big problem with the design is the utterly fugly emerald green we were sent - a sort of metallic dragon colour that screams "buy me a case - now". There is a mist grey version too and we'd advise seeking it out.

Thankfully, the Oppo RX17 Pro hasn't been made available in the UK in some of the garish gradient designs of some of Oppo's other recent models as that may well have finished us off.

And yes, if you're wondering, of course, there's a fingerprint scanner. It's embedded in the screen (Mate 20, OnePlus 6T style).

Software

We're a little alarmed that a company that claims to be on the cutting edge, has launched a smartphone that still runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, but in fairness, the Colors OS has some rather lovely features to make up for it.

Most notable is a pop-out launcher that can take you straight to replies to your instant messages without leaving the app that you are in, without switching.

The menus have been rearranged from the standard order, but in terms of responsiveness, it's very impressive.

Charging includes Oppo's bespoke Voltage Open Loop Multi-step Constant-Current Charging (Super VOOC) which can charge the phone up to 75 per cent in just half an hour - another nice-to-have, but it does require the original charger.

PerformanceA

s we've already said, the UI is incredibly zippy, though as ever, that could dwindle with constant use.

The fingerprint sensor is far more responsive than, say the Huawei Mate 20, but the "killer feature" is the camera. As Google did with the Pixel 3, Oppo is playing on night photos as the main feature of the RX17 Pro, but rather than pure AI, the dual LED flash has a lot to answer for.

The results are impressive. We didn't feel that it completely solved this issue of accurate night shooting (especially where wobbly hands are involved) but it's certainly more impressive than many other cameras in its class when it comes to low light.

These shots of a flip-flop were taken with no flash. One has nothing switched on, the other has the night setting enabled. As you can see, there's definitely more light, but the clarity of the shot is still way behind both the Pixel 3 and Huawei P20.

The dual-LED flash does a lot more, but for comparison, we've left it switched off.

The Snapdragon 710 SoC is a little lower than we'd expect for a flagship product and it does suffer a little in gaming performance with the odd bit of lag in graphic heavy apps, despite the dedicated GPU within the chip.

There's no denying, however, that the streamlined Colors OS does a lot to make up for it day-to-day - it's significantly faster than other Oreo handsets we've played with.

Ports and functions

There's a USB-C port, with OTF capabilities, which is something of a relief as some budget Oppo phones still use micro USB. We've talked about the fingerprint sensor, but elsewhere there's 802.11ac dual band wifi, Wifi Direct and Bluetooth 5.0. Charging isn't wireless as it's just ruddy fast instead - it can get to 40 per cent in just ten minutes. There's GPS of course, as well as NFC and all the sensors you'd expect. And of course, the hot button question - no, there's no headphone jack.

In short

If this is Oppo's demonstration of intent, it's a bit… well… wet. It's a sterling effort, but at this price point, there are enough compromises here to make us feel that it's not yet a worthy challenger to the throne.

The finish of the phone is enough to put us off altogether, and the lack of wireless charging or an IP rating, as well as that mid-range Snapdragon SoC make it far more of a mid-range than a flagship. There is an 8GB version available, as it happens, but not in the UK.

But there's also a lot to like. Colors OS has some really unique takes on the Android interface and a lot of useful tools, and of course,VOOC charging is crazy fast.

On the whole, we're slightly underwhelmed, but in equal measure, we're very keen to see what Oppo does next. All the signs are they have a contender in them. But it isn't this - there are better phones in this price bracket.

The good

Fastest charging we've ever seen, Colors OS has a lot of neat stuff, incredibly responsive.

The bad

Mid-range specs, it's running Oreo, no wireless charging, no IP rating.

The ugly

The whole phone we were sent is fugly as sin. Fortunately, it redeems itself in functionality. Phones should not be the same colour as bronchitis phlegm.

Bartenders' Score

7/10