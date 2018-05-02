Asus ZenBook UX430UA review

For £1,000, the ZenBook UX430A offers a very palatable blend of ultraportable design with a healthy dollop of performance. It's pretty slim on foibles, especially given its competitive price, but at the same time, it offers a lovely screen and decent build quality.

THERE'S NO SHORTAGE of ultrabooks in the PC market, with companies endlessly cranking out slim Windows 10 machines, making it difficult to keep track of the latest models and choose a laptop that's right for you.

Some ultraportables try to break the mould while others stick with a tried and tested formula that's not going to let you down come work or play.

The latest Asus ZenBook UX430UA is firmly in the latter camp, marrying standard ultraportable design with Intel's eighth-generation processors for around £1,000.We take a closer look to see if Asus's machine can still cut the ultrabook mustard.

Design

Thanks to a shiny lid with a spun metal finish, the ZenBook UX430UA has a smart aesthetic, especially when clad in the Royal Blue finish of our review model; Rose Gold, Quartz Grey, and Shimmer Gold make up the rest of the hyperbolic colour options.

Like other ZenBooks with a similar finish, the UX430UA's glossy top catches and reflects light in a rather attractive manner, though its tendency to hungrily suck up fingerprints is a less visually appealing feature.

Lift the lid and you find a 14.1in display fitted into a 13in chassis thanks to the use of slim bezels. Measuring 34.4x22.5cm, the ultraportable is 15.9mm at its thickest point and weighs in at 1.3kg, making it neither the slimmest or lightest ultraportable around. However, it does easily slip into a compact laptop bag, so it's a machine that you won't tire of lugging around for a day.

Look below the screen and you'll find a matt finish chassis holding a backlit keyboard and touchpad with a built-in fingerprint scanner for use with Windows Hello. The fingerprint scanner was a bit hit and miss in our testing, and we preferred the facial recognition features of Windows Hello afforded by the laptop's run-of-the-mill webcam.

There's some flex in the UX430U's lid, but the rest of the ultraportable is still solidly built and is pleasant to the touch, if not exactly high-end.

Moving to the sides, you'll find two USB Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 and the other USB 3.0, which are much appreciated for what we guess will soon be branded 'legacy' peripherals. There's also a standard SD card slot, mini HDMI and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For an ultrabook in 2018, that's a decent selection of ports. But we're not so sure about the necessity of a micro HDMI port, given we haven't noticed it being a particularly popular way to connect to external displays and you can easily hook a screen up through the USB Type-C port; we'd rather have a mini DisplayPort or second USB-C port instead.

Speaking of which, the USB Type-C port doesn't support Thunderbolt 3 which means there's no scope for hooking up the UX430UA to multiple 4K displays or an external graphics card enclosure to give it some pixel pushing grunt for a halfway-house gaming and video rendering setup.

There's also no charging supported through the port, meaning a separate barrel socket is required to pipe power to the laptop, which we feel is a missed opportunity to refind the machine's design.

On its underside sits a pair of Harman/Kardon speakers. The branding often means naff all outside of a marketing gimmick, but the sound these downward firing speakers is pretty decent with nice, clear audio. They don't get very loud, so you won't be blasting out tunes in a busy office, and we'd rather they were upward firing, but for slim laptop speakers they put in a fairly good showing.

All said, the UX430U is a nicely designed and well-built ultrabook; it's attractive in a fashion that treads the line between utilitarian and flashy.

Keyboard and trackpad

For a laptop priced around the £1,000 mark, we expected the ZenBook UX430UA's keyboard and trackpad to sit anywhere between acceptable to pretty good. We were pleasantly surprised to find that both are very good.

Starting with the trackpad, it's glass topped and matt finished, which gives it a rather pleasant feel while being at a decent size to tap, swipe and stroke.

It's not as large and smooth as the trackpad of a MacBook, but then few trackpads are. However, it's nice and responsive thanks to the use of Windows Precision drivers, which makes flicking a cursor around Windows 10 a doddle.

With 1.4mm of key travel and nice feedback, the chiclet keyboard is very good indeed. With a short time to get our eye in, so to speak, our fingers were skipping across it and knocking out articles at quite a lick.

It's not quite as tactile as some of the best ultraportable keyboards we've tried, such as the one on Google's Pixelbook, with the keys perhaps feeling occasionally stiff in comparison.

But the UX430UA's keyboard is still a highlight of the laptop and is excellent for simply getting work done and hacking out comments to point out that reviewers are dumb and paid by Apple.

Display

The 14.1in 1920x1080 IPS display is arguably the best feature of the ZenBook UX430UA. While it's not as razor sharp as some ultraportable displays pushing resolutions around the 4K mark, text and icons in Windows 10 are still nice and sharp and everything on the display is clear and easy on the eye.

And the screen does a good job and pushing out brightness while keeping colours accurate. It can cover 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut, though falls a little short of the higher echelons of the professional-grade Adobe RGB gamut, meaning anything beyond amateur and intermediate photo editing will require an external display.

With colours erring more on the side of accuracy, the icons in Windows 10 don't pop with colour and saturation as much as they do with say a PixelSense display on the Surface Laptop or Surface Pro, but they're pleasing all the same.

We'd have preferred a 3:2 aspect ratio display, as we find that suits 13-14in display a little better for productivity and web browsing. That being said, the 16:9 screen is rather good for getting stuck into a YouTube or Netflix binge.

The screen is non-touch, which could be seen as a missing feature given Windows 10 is being improved for touch navigation with each update. But the UX430UA seems to be geared more towards traditional trackpad and keyboard navigation so no-touch is no problem.

Even if you have doubts about the lack of a touchscreen and the 16:9 aspect, the UX430UA's display is still very impressive for a non-flagship ultraportable and is certainly a highlight of the machine.

Performance and battery life

The ZenBook UX430UA makes use of Intel's eighth-generation Core i7-8550U. Before we delive into specs, it's important to point out that this is a chip from a generation known previously as the Kaby Lake R, rather than the new chips built around the eighth-gen Coffee Lake architecture.

In essence, this means the Core i7-8550U is basically a refreshed Core i7 mobile chip, only it's now sporting four cores and eight threads within its silicon, rather than two cores and four threads. This adds up to a rather solid hike in performance over the previous generation of laptop-grade Core i chips.

Starting at a base clockspeed of 1.8GHz, the Core i7-8550U can spin right up to the 4GHz mark offering a healthy dose of performance when paired with the UX430UA's 8GB of RAM.

Throwing the Geekbench 4 test at the processor saw it achieve a single core score of 4761 and hit 12079 with the multi-core score. Those are some pretty impressive figures for a mobile chip. And they translate into making mincemeat of pretty much any daily productivity task we threw at the laptop.

While the UX430UA won't be much cop at handling intensive 4K video editing or 3D graphics rendering, it still has enough power on tap to breeze through multiple apps open at once and makes zipping through Windows 10 feel fast and smooth.

You can even run some less demanding modern games if you're willing to drop a good few visual settings. In 3D Mark's TimeSpy test, the UX430UA scored 436, which is decent for a machine with no dedicated GPU, but it's certainly not a gaming powerhouse. ZenBook UX430U models with a Q or N after their names have access to Nvidia's GeForce 940MX or the more modern MX150 GPUs, but expect the price to hike up and still not deliver proper gaming performance.

Storage comes in the form of a 256GB M.2 SSD that performs reasonably well in real-world use, though it's not the fastest drive around, which is worth bearing in mind if you're frequently moving large files around in a hurry,

With plenty of processor power on offer, the UX430UA should have more than enough grunt to keep ticking along nicely for a good few years.

What doesn't tick along for too long though is the laptop's battery life. Asus reckons the UX430UA has nine hours worth of juice in its battery pack, but that looks like its achieved through conservative use.

Running the laptop with the screen's brightness on full and carrying out various tasks and web browsing while listening to Spotify saw the UX430UA start to run low on power at around the five-hour mark. Knocking down the brightness would see the laptop get through a working day, but battery life is hardly stellar.

It also gets quite warm when charging and being used at the same time, with the fan whirr audible if not intrusive. After a while it can get a little uncomfortable if you're using the laptop on your lap, likely due to cramming a pretty powerful processor into a fairly svelte chassis that's not perforated with vents.

In short

For £1,000, the ZenBook UX430A offers a very palatable blend of ultraportable design with a healthy dollop of performance. It's pretty slim on foibles, especially given its competitive price, but at the same time, it offers a lovely screen and decent build quality.

The ZenBook family has been giving us solid ultraportables for some time.And the UX430UA doesn't break this mould at all, preferring to play it safe rather than experiment with push the boundaries of laptop design, as seen with the impressive screen of the Huawei MateBook X Pro and the arguably redundant TouchBar of Apple's MacBook Pro.

Depending on what you want from a slim laptop, the relative utilitarian nature of the ZenBook UX430 lineup will either appeal or leave you feeling nonplussed.

But if you want a machine that's happy as an unflashy workhorse for day-to-day laptop tasks, you could do a lot worse for the money. µ

The good

Solid ultraportable design, sharp and accurate display, and an impressive keyboard.

The bad

No Thunderbolt 3, Kaby Lake R rather than Coffee Lake CPUs, middling battery life

The ugly

Other than a lack of design innovation, pretty much nothing for the price.

Bartender's score

8/10