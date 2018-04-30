Sony Xperia XZ2 review

The Xperia XZ2 is brilliantly designed phone that showcases Sony's determination to keep improving the Xperia smartphone series, making it better with every release, no matter how minor.

JAPANESE PHONE MAKER Sony unveiled its latest top-end handset, the Sony Xperia XZ2 at Mobile World Conference (MWC) earlier this year in Barcelona, touting the flagship as a smartphone with a big design upgrade over previous releases.

As a result, the Xperia XZ2 boasts a fresh 3D glass surface that creates a seamless form that Sony claims is more comfortable in the hand. It also offers up some of those well-known features from its predecessors, such as an IP65/IP68 dust-tight, waterproof design.

But how does this high-spec handset compare to its rivals, such as the Samsung Galaxy S9, or Google Pixel 2? Read on to find out.

Design

The first thing you'll notice about Sony's latest release is that, unlike Samsung, they've made a big effort to update the design of the new devices over its previous releases. As a result, Xperia XZ2 boasts a fresh 3D glass surface that creates a seamless form that makes it look and feel a lot nicer to hold in the hand.

Despite being made of glass, you'll be pleased to know that Sony has kept true to the rugged design of earlier Xperia models. Thanks to its dust-resistant and waterproof IP65 and IP68 certification - the highest possible waterproof rating - Sony claims that the Xperia XZ2 will still be protected against spills and drops.

This, Sony said, is thanks to a new, tough Corning Gorilla Glass 5 exterior and metal frame which makes it the toughest device its ever made, apparently.

In reality, we can see what they mean. The Xperia XZ2 feels super tough and sturdy in the hand, but as a result, it feels much heavier than its predecessor. Looking at the specs you'll see why, as it's more than 40g weightier than the Xperia XZ1 at 198g. It's also over 3mm thicker, measuring 11.1mm at its thickest point, meaning that while it feels sleeker, it is a bit more cumbersome than previous Xperia flagships.

Saying that, it's by far our favourite Xperia design yet, as it feels really well made while also looking the part.

Display

Boasting a 13 per cent bigger screen than its predecessor, the Xperia XZ2, the new and improved flagship handset features a 5.7in FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio for nicer, wider viewing experiences.

The display on the XZ2, which boasts a super-vibrant screen that uses the firm's Bravia TV technology for the ultimate contrast and colour vibrancy, is nothing short of superb. While not quite in the league of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium's 5.5in 4K IPS display, the XZ2 still offers crystal-clear images and is stunning to look at. Being one of its most impressive features, text and images look sharp and touch operations are smooth on pages and apps, too.

As for the IPS technology, this means wide viewing angles alongside deep colour representation even from tight angles. And brightness is the best we've ever seen on an Xperia phone, appearing clear even in very light conditions.

Performance and battery

The Sony Xperia XZ2 runs Android 8.0 Oreo powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 processor alongside 4GB of RAM, offering a much faster CPU and GPU speed than previous models as well as an upgraded Qualcomm modem that offers download speeds up to 1.2Gbps.

Using the phone to send messages from time to time and check social media notifications, we found that the Xperia XZ2's 3180mAh battery lasted on average about a full day before running out of juice.

Obviously, battery life depends on how you use the phone over the course of a day, but you'll not want to have to charge it again before the end of the day. With the Xperia XZ2, using it almost constantly on full brightness, watching videos, browsing the web and listening to music, for example, its battery lasted until the late evening, as expected, before needing a re-juice, after being unplugged early morning, around 8am.

In terms of general performance, we found the device about as fast as the Xperia XZ1 that came before it, with no lag even when we ran power-demanding apps with augmented reality features. The operating system has been skinned with a custom user interface in good old Sony fashion, but unlike many previous Sony Mobile releases, this is very light and unnoticeable.

Software

As we mentioned earlier, Google's Android 8.0 Oreo mobile operating system on the Xperia XZ2 hasn't been skinned much at all, meaning that Sony's custom user interface is very similar to Google's original, unskinned OS.

As with its predecessor, the XZ1, Sony's latest phone touts some rather unique but fun camera tools, including the 3D scanner app, which can now apparently work in selfie mode, without needing to get someone to do it for you. This means you can send 3D selfie of yourself to people if you so wish, even when you're all alone or if you have zero friends and you're just sending it to yourself. Aww.

Camera

The Sony Xperia XZ2 is said to be the "world's first smartphone to be able to support 4K HDR movie recording" thanks to an upgraded 19MP Motion Eye camera, which touts ISO levels of 12,800 and a 960FPS FHD slo-mo video capture, meaning it can capture in Full HD moving image (previously in 720p in the Xperia XZ1) for super slow-mo recordings.

The camera performed really well in low light conditions, and we found the still images taken with the Xperia XZ2's rear-facing camera were super impressive, appearing crisp, clear, and full of natural colour. They were also snapped and processed super-fast. Autofocus is swift, and the camera is able to focus on the background and foreground aspects of an image instantly.

The quality of the image has also been improved here, with the XZ2 leaving the scan processing to the server to improve the speed.

Connectivity and storage

The Xperia XZ2 has a USB Type-C port, which is pretty standard these days. It also supports Bluetooth, WiFi and 3G/4G mobile internet connectivity, as you'd expect.

As for storage, the Xperia XZ2 has 64GB of internal space, with the ability to take a whopping 400GB external microSD card for more videos and images.

In short

Costing £699 SIM-free, the Sony Xperia XZ2 is cheaper than most flagship Android devices out there such as the Google Pixel 2 XL (£719), or the Samsung Galaxy S9+ (£869), and obviously much cheaper than the new iPhone X. However, it's still a whole £100 more than the XZ1 was at launch, so Sony obviously felt like it was a big enough upgrade to justify a hefty price increase.



We're not so sure. It's obviously seen a big update from its predecessor, but maybe more of a change than an improvement. Its innards are more powerful but we don't think there's much of a difference in everyday performance unless you're a big gamer.

Nevertheless, if you're wanting a super high-spec phone that works like a dream that is cheaper than most of its rivals, this has to be the best Android phone out there right now for the price. All in all, it's a brilliantly designed phone that showcases Sony's determination to keep improving the Xperia smartphone series, making it better with every release, no matter how minor.

Both the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact are available now in Liquid Silver, Liquid Black, Deep Green and Ash Pink colour options. µ

The good

Sleek design, vibrant screen, good camera with unique features, excellent general performance.

The bad

The design is much bulkier and heavier than previous versions.

The ugly

Pricier than previous Sony phones at launch.

Bartender's score

7/10