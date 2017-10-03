Nintendo SNES Classic Mini review

The cables may still be a little short, but just get over it and find some longer Micro USB and HDMI cables, you lazy sod.

Fantastic selection of games, wonderful presentation, authentic and robust pads - two of them, Final Fantasy VI, Yoshi's Island, Starfox 2 - for the first time ever.

It's cheap (yes, it is), it's sprinkled with Nintendo presentational magic, and it's easier and prettier to set up and get playing than a Raspberry bloody Pi. Just buy one (if and when you actually can).

LAST YEAR, Nintendo launched the NES Classic Mini - a £60 miniaturisation of the original 1983 Nintendo Entertainment System, replete with classic games and featuring a loving recreation of the system's iconic controller.

Everybody rushed out and bought one (mostly from eBay scalpers as demand was ridiculous) but then complained about how short the controller cables were, and also that, in order to reset the device and pick a new game, they had to move the Tesco microwave curry off their lap, wheeze eight feet across the lounge, and attempt to bend down to prod a sausage finger into the NES Mini's authentic off-white carapace.

In 2017, Nintendo launches the £70 SNES Classic Mini - 21 of its most beloved Super Nintendo Entertainment System games, in a beautiful little shell modelled exactly after the original, with two fully-realised creations of one the most perfect game controllers ever designed.

The cables, this time, are longer, but everyone is already saying they are too short and that they're not buying a SNES Mini. A lot of people aren't buying the device on principle because they absolutely want to sit 15 feet away from their television.

Also, you could just buy a Raspberry Pi and load RetroPie onto it for less than £50.

But you know what? The SNES Mini is brilliant. It's brilliant for lots of reasons. Here's just some of them: It has Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island on it. That's a platform game that's better than Super Mario World, and has never been rereleased in SNES format before because Nintendo couldn't (be bothered to?) emulate its fancy Super FX 2 chip.

It also has Final Fantasy VI (or "III" if you're in the US), which has been re-released on handhelds a few times but on your TV is like watching Game of Thrones, except without quite so many half-baked character stereotypes and some half-decent fighting.

It has Super Mario Kart, which can be played with the two packed-in controllers. Super Mario Kart, unlike most over versions, doesn't have the blue shell. Everybody complains about the blue shell on the internet.

It has Star Fox 2, which wasn't even originally released at all (and, same as its predecessor, which is also on the SNES Mini, doesn't have 'too low a frame rate to be playable - not everything needs to run at 60fps to be acceptable).