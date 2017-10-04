iPhone 8 vs iPhone 7 specs comparison

THE IPHONE 8 has now landed and unlike many had expected, is an incremental update to last year's iPhone 7.



It does have some new bits and bobs, though, including a new processor, upgraded camera and a longer lasting battery, according to Apple.



We've put together a round-up of the key specs to see how the iPhone 8 compares with its iPhone 7 predecessor, so you can decide for yourself if upgrading from the latter to new handset is worth the trouble.

Design

iPhone 8: 138.4x67.3x7.3mm, 148g

iPhone 7: 138x67x7.1mm, 138g

Surprisingly, the iPhone 8 is 10g heavier than its predecessor due to its glass back, which in turn gives it its wireless charging capabilities. While it sounds like a pretty ridiculous to make the new phone heavier than the last, the extra weight actually makes it feel a bit sturdier in hand. Nevertheless, the dimensions are the same, and the design is broadly identical.



One difference is the glass rear, as mentioned earlier, but this almost makes it less slippy - ensuring there's less chance for it to slip out of your hands.

In terms of colour availability, the iPhone 8 actually comes in fewer different options. Whereas last year, the iPhone was launched in either silver, pink, gold, black or a shiny jet black, the iPhone 8 comes in either gold, silver or black.

Display

iPhone 8: 4.7in Retina (750x1334, 326ppi) LED-backlit IPS LCD display

iPhone 7: 4.7in Retina (750x1334, 326ppi) LED-backlit IPS LCD display

Things remain the same on the iPhone 8 in terms of the display as they did on the iPhone 7 and the Phone 6S, which could disappoint those hoping for an increase in pixels per inch. However, the iPhone 8 does at least take advantage of Apple's TrueTone technology, which colour balances against ambient light for greater accuracy as well as and High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, both of which are also featured on the iPhone X.

Hardware and storage

iPhone 8: A11 Bionic CPU, 2GB RAM, 64GB or 256GB storage

iPhone 7: 64-bit Apple Fusion A10, 2GB 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage

While the iPhone 7 touts Apple's 64-bit Fusion A10 chip, the iPhone 8 features Apple's new A11 Bionic CPU, coming paired with an Apple-built GPU. This six-core CPU is divided into two low-performance cores and four high-performance cores, with the regular cores being 25 per cent faster than the previous A10 chip, and the high-performance cores being up to 75 per cent faster than the A10 SoC.

In terms of memory, both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 pack 2GB RAM, although the latter comes with a choice of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage, unlike the iPhone 8, which is only offered in either 64GB and 256GB options.

Software

iPhone 8: iOS 11

iPhone 7: iOS 11 (upgradable)

Both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 will run iOS 11 once it is released, bringing some pretty neat features. There's not really anything to compare here as - even though they are being powered by different chip - the software should offer an almost identical experience on both devices day to day.

Cameras

iPhone 8: Single 12MP rear-facing (f/1.8, 28mm), 7MP front facing

iPhone 7: Single 12MP rear-facing (f/1.8, 28mm), 7MP front-facing

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 boast the same camera kit but Apple has said software improvements have meant the iPhone 8 now has better pixel processing, faster autofocus and hardware noise reduction.



Elsewhere, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7 are identical 7MP front-facing selfie cam with f/2.2 aperture and no OIS.

Battery

iPhone 8: 19 hours quoted talk time, fast charging, wireless charging

iPhone 7: 19 hours quoted talk time

For all their internal improvements, where the iPhone 8 will disappoint is its battery life. Apple has stagnated with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 all having similar stamina, and history repeats itself as Apple admits there has been no tangible improvement between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. However, the iPhone 8 at least brings wireless charging capabilities, despite reports that this method can take a lot longer to charge than a wired connected.

Price

iPhone 8: From £699

iPhone 7: From £549

For an extra £150, the iPhone 8 doesn't really offer much more than the iPhone 7. Despite a better processor, you can expect performance in iOS 11 to be largely the same, except just a little more future proof for upcoming iOS releases.

Verdict

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 8 beats the iPhone 7, but only just. Even though it's a little heavier, with some nifty new features such as wireless charging, it's pretty much the same phone.



For those on the iPhone 6S, there may be enough to tempt you to upgrade, but if you've already got an iPhone 7, there really is not much point upgrading to an iPhone 8, as the updates are really few and far between, especially if it will cost a chunk of change to do so. If you're an iPhone user already and want to stay loyal to Apple, then you're probably better off waiting for the iPhone X...if you can afford it.

Check back soon for a full head-to-head review to find out which one offers the best bang for your buck. µ