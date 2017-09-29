iPhone X vs iPhone 8 specs comparison

LOOKING TO BUY a next-generation iPhone but not quite sure which one to go for? We can understand your frustration. While the iPhone X is obviously quite an upgrade if you're currently on an iPhone 6 or 7, or an Android device, it comes at a price. The iPhone 8 brings some very similar features for a much lower RRP, minus one or two big design changes.

We've laid the specs of each of Apple's latest devices on paper so you can decide for yourself which one is the most worthy upgrade.



Design

iPhone X: 143.6x70.9x7.7mm, 179g

iPhone 8: 138.4x67.3x7.3mm, 148 g



The iPhone X is quite the redesign compared to recent iPhone models, including the new iPhone 8.

Despite its bigger screen of over an inch, the iPhone X is only slightly taller than the iPhone 8 and is hardly any wider or thicker as well as only 17 per cent heavier, proving why the removal of the top and bottom bezels on the iPhone X is such a big deal.



All in all, the iPhone X makes the iPhone 8 look dated. Saying that, to squash in the bigger screen of the iPhone X, its display has a large 'notch' at the top for Face ID (more about this in the 'performance' section) which makes viewing full-screen photos and video seem a little weird. And for those who like a physical dedicated home button, the lack of the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the iPhone X isn't for everyone.





But where things seem more familiar is when you compare the iPhone X and iPhone 8's rear ends. Both devices boast glass backs which enable wireless charging to be added for the first time as well as IP67 water and dust resistance, a feature which allows full submersion in up to 1 metre of water for 30 minutes.

In terms of colours on offer, the iPhone X will be made available in Space Grey and Silver, while the iPhone 8 is available in three: gold, silver and black.

Display

iPhone X: 5.8in Super Retina (2436x1125, 458ppi) OLED edge-to-edge display

iPhone 8: 4.7in Retina (750x1334, 326ppi) LED-backlit IPS LCD display

The iPhone X's display isn't only dramatically larger but the decision to shift to OLED screen tech should offer users a much greater contrast ratio than on the iPhone 8, which boasts the same LCD IPS display as seen on previous generations. The increased resolution and pixel density of the iPhone X is also the highest ever seen on an iPhone, standing at a whopping 2436x1125 resolution and 458ppi, which makes the iPhone 8's 750x1334 326ppi sound a bit shit by comparison.

However, the iPhone 8 does at least take advantage of Apple's TrueTone technology, which colour balances against ambient light for greater accuracy as well as and High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, both of which are featured on the iPhone X.



Hardware and storage

iPhone X: A11 Bionic CPU, 3GB RAM, 64GB or 256GB storage

iPhone 8: A11 Bionic CPU, 3GB RAM, 64GB or 256GB storage



Both the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 feature Apple's new A11 Bionic CPU, coming paired with an Apple-built GPU. This six-core CPU is divided into two low-performance cores and four high-performance cores, with the regular cores being 25 per cent faster than the previous A10 chip, and the high-performance cores being up to 75 per cent faster than the A10 SoC.





In terms of memory, the iPhone X packs 3GB RAM while the iPhone 8 just 2GB RAM, although both come with a choice of 64GB or 256GB built-in storage.

Software

iPhone X: iOS 11

iPhone 8: iOS 11



Both the iPhone X and iPhone 8 will ship running iOS 11, bringing some pretty neat features. There's not really anything to compare here as - being powered by the same chip - the software should offer the same experience on both devices. However, the iPhone X will debut some features only be available on the pricey flagship, such as 'Face ID' and new gestures for navigating home and multitasking, and portrait lighting and selfie modes.



Cameras

iPhone X: Dual 12MP (f/1.8 and f/2.4) with OIS, 7MP front-facing

iPhone 8: Single 12MP (f/1.8, 28mm) with OIS, 7MP front facing

The iPhone X touts a dual camera setup similar to that which debuted on the iPhone 7 Plus. However, the two 12MP sensors have been upgraded, and can now shoot 4K video at up to 60fps and 1080p slo-mo video at 240fps.



The iPhone 8 doesn't even come close in comparison, as it boasts just a single 12MP rear snapper at f/1.8.

Elsewhere, however, the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 are identical 7MP front-facing selfie cam with f/2.2 aperture and no OIS.

Battery

iPhone X: 21 hours quoted talk-time, fast charging, wireless charging

iPhone 8: 19 hours quoted talk time, fast charging, wireless charging



For all their internal improvements, where the iPhone 8 will disappoint is its battery life. Apple has stagnated with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 all having similar stamina and history repeats itself as Apple admits there has been no tangible improvement between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.



As for the iPhone X, Apple is remaining tight-lipped about the size of the battery inside, but has said that it'll last two hours longer than the iPhone 7 and will get you 21 hours of talk time.



Price

iPhone X: From £999

iPhone 8: From £699



While it has the most promising list of specs ever for an iPhone, Apple's upcoming flagship is also expected to be Apple's most expensive to date, with pricing starting at £999 for the 64GB model. However, the iPhone 8 is a lot more accessible in terms of price point for the same storage option, available for £300 less at just short of £700.



Verdict

The iPhone X and the iPhone 8 are quite different in terms of what they offer, for example: display size, design and feature set, and especially pricing, but they do offer the same internal spec, so likely will offer very similar performance experiences. It just all goes on whether you are happy to fork out an extra £300 for a bigger, edge-to-edge display and much fancier design.

If you've got an iPhone 7, for example, there really is not much point upgrading to an iPhone 8, though, as the updates are really few and far between. If you're an iPhone user already and want to stay loyal to Apple, then the iPhone X is most definitely the right way to go...if you can afford it.



Check back soon for a full head-to-head review to find out which one offers the best bang for your buck. µ