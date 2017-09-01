IFA 2017: Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro hands-on review

BERLIN: SAMSUNG UNVEILED the Gear Fit2 Pro along with the Gear Sport at its IFA press conference earlier this week, boasting built-in GPS tracking, Super AMOLED display and improved user interface that apparently makes it easier to view information.

Like the Samsung Gear Fit2 that came before it, the latest Samsung wearable is focused on fitness, although it does also have the ability to display notifications from a connected Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

We got some hands-on time with the device following Samsung's IFA unveiling, and here are our first impressions of the Gear Fit2 Pro.

Design

Weighing just 34g for the large option and 33g for the small, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro's design is clean and simple, leaving most of the emphasis on the screen. Although we weren't so keen on the red colour against the black on the underside of the strap on our test unit, but at least this can't really be seen when being worn, and there are other colour options available if it's not to your taste.

We found that the device was quite comfortable when worn, which is thanks to its curved screen that follows the contours of the wrist nicely. Handy, given the gadget's focus on fitness.

Display

Aside from its vibrant wrist strap, the first thing you'll notice about the Gear Fit2 Pro is its 1.5in 216x432 pixel Super AMOLED screen. While that might not sound like much screen space, we found the display beautifully crisp and vibrant, with the AMOLED display technology offering deep blacks and colours that pop. Response to touch was also very nice and nippy.

The display is very bright, although Samsung said that it will automatically dim in brighter lighting, meaning you'll likely squeeze two to three days of battery life out of the device.

Software and fitness

In terms of specs, the Gear Fit2 Pro shares many of the same features as the older Gear Fit 2, which was first announced in June last year. It runs the Tizen OS operating system and is powered by a dual-core 1.0 GHz CPU alongside 512 MB of RAM. There's also a 200MAh battery and 4GB of storage. However, the Gear Fit 2 Pro has a 50 metres water resistance rating, compared to the IP68 water resistance rating for the older Gear Fit 2, meaning it should be even more robust for proper sports use, especially swimming. Samsung said there's inbuilt features specifically made for swimmers, including ways for the wearable to track a user's stroke type, stroke count, and lap count.

As to its fitness focused features, the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro boasts a continuous heart rate monitor, along with a pedometer, an exercise tracker and a stopwatch and timer. Unfortunately, given that we were redistricted to the IFA show floor, we didn't get a chance to test these fully, although we did check out the heart rate monitor, which worked smoothly and accurately.

First impressions

The Gear Fit2 Pro isn't Samsung's most interesting wearable to date, but it looks simple and feel comfortable on the wrist. The screen is great and the onboard fitness features are intuitive and easy to use.

However, the Gear Fit2 Pro does feel a little cheap due it its plastic construction. Still, the Gear Fit2 Pro shows off what Samsung is capable of delivering in the wearable devices market. µ