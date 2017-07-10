OnePlus 5 review

The camera can be hit and miss, Full HD display, it looks like an iPhone rip-off.

The OnePlus 5 is, undoubtedly, the best phone you can buy right now for less than £500.

THE ONEPLUS 5 is here, and arrives is the firm's latest (and most-expensive) self-styled flagship killer.

The firm claims to have 'listened to its customers' in order to step up its game against the iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8, equipping the phone with both a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C, a 'market-leading' camera setup and, er, 8GB RAM.

We've been using the OnePlus 5 for a few weeks now, so read on to see if we think it's worth the 450 quid price-tag the firm has slapped on it.

Design

The OnePlus 5 is undoubtedly a good-looking, high-end smartphone, but it's by no means original. With its matte black aluminium unibody chassis and visible antenna bands, OnePlus is by no means being subtle about the fact that its latest smartphone is a near carbon copy of the iPhone 7 Plus. Still, there's no denying that the smartphone feels well-built, though, perhaps more so than other smartphones in its price range.

OnePlus' latest flagship is smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus, though, despite packing an identically-sized 5.5in display. At 154x74x7.3mm, we were able to reach all corners of the display, while the handset's subtle curves mean the OnePlus 5 sits comfortably in hand. We're not a huge fan of the sizeable bezels above and below the display, though, which feel somewhat dated when compared to the likes of the Galaxy S8.

Elsewhere on the OnePlus 5, you'll find a physical home button underneath the display complete with a zippy fingerprint scanner baked-in. You'll also find a Dash Charge-capable USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and five machined holes for the loudspeaker.

Display

The OnePlus 5 packs a 5.5in AMOLED Full HD display, the same on the OnePlus 3T before it.

While we're disappointed that OnePlus didn't upgrade to a QHD resolution, especially considering the handset's now more expensive price tag, we have few complaints when it comes to what this screen is capable of. The use of AMOLED means that blacks are inky, while colours are really vibrant and saturated in the default calibration.

The display on the OnePlus 5 can be changed to show sRGB or DCI-P3 colour standards, the latter being the wider colour gamut that you'll find on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, which offers up a more natural, less saturated appearance.

Some early OnePlus 5 adopters have been quick to complain about issues with the handset's display - including 'jelly scrolling' and poor collaboration - but we've had no problems here at INQ.

