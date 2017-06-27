Honor 9 vs OnePlus 5 specs comparison

THE HONOR 9 AND ONEPLUS 5 are the latest self-styled 'flagship killers' to arrive in the UK, with both of the smartphones offering high-end features for a fraction of the price of the Galaxy S8 or iPhone 7, for example.

We've pitted the two of Chinese-made smartphones head to head on paper to see which one comes out on top.

Design

Honor 9: 147x71x7.45mm, 155g, USB-C

OnePlus 5: 154x74x7.3mm, 153g, USB-C

With its iPhone-esque aluminium unibody chassis, the OnePlus 5 is undoubtedly the more 'premium' of the two handsets. Honor has by no means skimped when it comes to design, though, with its latest flagship boasting a glossy glass-coated and steel-trimmed design.

The Honor 9 is more compact that the OnePlus 5, largely due to its smaller 5.15in display. However, OnePlus still comes out on top when it comes to skinniness, measuring in at 7.3mm compared to 7.45mm thick.

Display

Honor 9: 5.15in 1920x1080 pixels, 428ppi

OnePlus 5: 5.5in 1920x1080 pixels, 401ppi

Beyond their differing sizes, there's not much difference between the displays on the Honor 9 and OnePlus 5, with both offering Full HD resolutions. Honor, given its smaller size, slighly edges it when it comes to pixel density, although it's unlikely many will be able to notice.

Operating system

Honor 9: Android 7.0, EMUI 5.1

OnePlus 5: Android 7.1.1 Marshmallow, Oxygen OS

Both the Honor 9 and OnePlus run Google's latest Nougat OS, and both come skinned in the Chinese firms' respective custom UIs. Honor's EMUI skin, for example, adds features such as gesture controls and camera effects, While OnePlus' OxygenOS offers its own Reading and Gaming modes.

Hardware

Honor 9: Kirin 960 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM

OnePlus 5: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, 6GB RAM

When it comes to performance, both phones will be fairly evenly matched. The Honor 9 packs Huawei's homegrown Kirin 9 octa-core CPU, which has fared well during our tests thus far, while the OnePlus 5 features Qualcomm's 10nm Snapdragon 835 CPU. We'll reserve full judgement on the power of the OnePlus 5 for now, though, as reports claim that the phone has been cheating benchmarks.

Regardless, OnePlus wins in the RAM stakes, packing 6GB compared to the Honor 9's 4GB.

Cameras

Honor 9: 12MP RGB and 20MP monochrome rear sensors, 8MP front camera

OnePlus 5: 16MP and 20MP rear sensors, 16MP front camera

Both the Honor 9 and OnePlus 5 offer dual camera setups. OnePlus claims its offering is the best on the market, with the OnePlus 5 packing the ‘highest resolution' 16MP and 20MP cameras. The Honor 9 has the same camera tech as its higher-spec Huawei P10 sibling, which sees a 12MP RGB sensor paired with a 20MP monochrome lens.

Battery

Honor 9: 3,200mAh, Fast Charging support

OnePlus 5: 3,300mAh, Dash Charge support

The Honor and OnePlus handsets are pretty evenly matched when it comes to battery life, too. While OnePlus edges it with a slightly larger 3,300mAh cell, it's likely that both phones will offer similar longevity. Both handsets also ship with fast charging support included.

Storage

Honor 9: 64GB, microSD up to 256GB

OnePlus 5: 64GB/128GB, no microSD

The Honor 9 will ship with one storage variant only, 64GB, but the onboard microSD slot means this can be expanded up to 256GB. OnePlus, unsurprising given its smartphone's iPhone-like design, hasn't included a microSD slot on the OnePlus 5, but will offer the smartphone with a choice of 64GB or 128GB built-in storage.

Price

Honor 9: £379

OnePlus 5: From £449

Conclusion

Of course, we'll reserve our full judgement on which is the better smartphone until we've pitted them head-to-head in real life. However, in first impressions, the more-expensive OnePlus 5 edges it with its premium aluminium design, larger display and impressive camera set up. µ