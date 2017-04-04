Galaxy S8 vs Pixel: Which phone is better?

YOU'RE AN ANDROID CONNOISSEUR. You want the very best experience the OS can offer, and you're not afraid to splash a little more cash to get it. But what should you choose: the Google-made, stock-toting Pixel, or the paradigm-leading, bezel-shrinking Galaxy S8?

It's a tough choice, but we're here to help you make it. Here's the definitive lowdown on the Google Pixel vs the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Design

Google Pixel: 144x70x8.5 mm, 143g

Galaxy S8: 149x 68x8mm, 155g

This is the definition of 'different strokes for different folks.' While most people would agree that the Galaxy S8 is objectively more lovely to look at, curved screens aren't for everyone. If you like your displays flat and your designs simple, you might well prefer the clean lines of the minimalist Pixel.

On the other hand, the S8 is a stunner in every way. It packs a considerably bigger screen than the Pixel's into a similar-sized space through those curvy corners and super-slim bezels, and it has a high-gloss, high-class aesthetic that the more 'Fisher Price' Pixel can't match. And did we mention it's dust and waterproof, too? Google's handset is neither, despite being in the same price bracket.

Both phones have their fingerprint readers on the back, but next to the S8, the Pixel seems to have rather a large forehead and chin. The white faceplate on the silver colourway isn't as attractive, either: Samsung's sensibly gone for black on all colours of the S8 to hide its (many) sensors.

Overall, they're both well-designed phones with very different approaches. Which one tickles your fancy will come down to personal taste, but to our eye, it's got to be the S8.

Winner: The Galaxy S8 and its enviable curves.

Display

Google Pixel: 5.0in full HD AMOLED (1080 x 1920, 441 ppi)

Galaxy S8: 5.8in quad-HD+ Super AMOLED (2960x1440, 570ppi)

Instant knockout. The Galaxy S8's 'Infinity' display is not only better than the Pixel's, it's better than all other smartphones' right now: and it's not just us saying that. It won DisplayMate's highest ever grade (A+).

The pixel-packed, bright, sinuous screen makes photos and video look incredible, and it's an absolute dream with the new Gear VR.

The S8's display has also been certified for mobile HDR by the UHD Alliance - again, it's the first to do so - it includes an always-on display, and it packs in an incredible 570 pixels per inch.

The Pixel's screen is lovely, but there's really no contest here.

Winner: The Samsung Galaxy S8. Obviously.

Hardware & storage

Google Pixel: 64-bit quad-core Snapdragon 821 (2 x 2.15 GHz + 2 x 1.6 GHz), 4GB RAM, 32/128GB storage, no microSD

Galaxy S8: 64-bit octa core (4 x 2.3GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD

It may not have a big-name Snapdragon SoC (in the UK, anyway) but the S8 does have an excellent processor - its cores are better than the Pixel's and there are twice as many of them. Benchmarks suggest it'll walk all over Google's effort - and its other flagship competitors, too.

The phones are equal in terms of RAM, but while Google's strangely gone for the top and bottom ends of the storage spectrum - 32 and 128GB respectively - Samsung's plumped for the middle, with only a 64GB option available. However, it's had the sense to include microSD, where Google has not. Big cross for Google.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S8. No expandable storage, Google? Tut.

