Huawei P10 Plus vs OnePlus 3T: Which is the better phone?

SO YOU HAD YOUR eye on the OnePlus 3T, and then Huawei went and announced the P10 Plus, and now you're all confused again.

Which phone's better? They're both phablet-sized Android flagships with 6GB RAM, how do you choose? Does the OnePlus's £399 price tag mean it's not as good a phone as the £679.99 P10 Plus, or should you be thinking more about specs than price?

Luckily, we've done all the hard work for you, so all you have to do is read on. Huawei P10 Plus vs OnePlus 3T: let's go head to head.

Design

Huawei P10 Plus: 154 x 74.2 x 6.98mm, 165g

OnePlus 3T: 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.4mm, 158g These are both very stylish phones. The Huawei has more of an iPhone look about it, whereas the OnePlus looks more like an HTC - although HTCs also look kinda like iPhones these days. Seriously, though, both phones have the premium look and feel of a flagship, with their full metal jackets and capacious displays. The P10 Plus comes in a rainbow of colours (seriously, Huawei really pushed the boat out), while the OnePlus 3T is only available in Gunmetal, Soft Gold, and a limited-edition black - although there are plenty of official cases to choose from. As you'd expect, both Android flagships have USB charging ports on the bottom edge, alongside 3.5mm headphone jacks and a single speaker grille. Both power keys are on the right edge, although the P10's is much nicer: it's textured to make it easier to find, and edged in red on the black phone for a stylish twist. On the P10, the volume rocker is just above, whereas on the OnePlus it's over on the left side - where you'll find the P10's sim tray. The 3T also offers an iPhone-style Do Not Disturb switch, which, unlike the power key, is textured. Both the 3T and P10 Plus have an oval fingerprint sensor/home key under the screen, though neither one presses in. However, the P10's is a little frustrating: for reasons I will never understand, Huawei gives you the option of either using it as a fingerprint sensor with software on-screen nav buttons, or to use the home key as a nav key itself - but not in the way you'd expect. Instead of one tap to go home, it's one tap to go back (why?), long press to go home (surely should be recent apps?) and a weird swipe across the pad to see apps. This was a bad decision, but easily fixed with software - I hope they do. Otherwise, the two phones are pretty evenly matched design-wise, but we have to give it to the OnePlus for not messing with the Android nav system. Winner: OnePlus 3T

Display

Huawei P10 Plus: 5.5-in, quad HD (2560x1440), 540ppi

OnePlus 3T: 5.5-in, full HD (1920x1080), 401ppi

Both phones rock a 5.5in display, the ideal size for roomy browsing while still being able to hold it with one hand. Kinda. But the Huawei phone has considerably higher resolution with far more pixels per inch. Both screens are bright and beautiful, but if you're a display enthusiast (or you want to use a headset like Google Cardboard), there's only one choice: the P10 Plus. Winner: Huawei P10 Plus. Hardware

Huawei P10 Plus: Kirin 960 octa-core CPU (4x2.4 GHz, 2x1.8 GHz), 6GB RAM

OnePlus 3T: Snapdragon 821 quad-core CPU (2x2.35 GHz, 2x1.6 GHz), 6GB RAM Considering the price difference between these two, there isn't as much of a hardware gap as you'd expect. Both phones pack 6GB RAM, but the P10 Plus has more processing power - although some people would prefer the Snapdragon brand over Huawei's own Kirin SoC. Here are the benchmarks: Geekbench 4 multi-core CPU test: Huawei 5,123; OnePlus 4,321

AnTuTu total score: Huawei 137,350; OnePlus 161,596

PCMark Work 2.0: Huawei 6,199; OnePlus 5,641