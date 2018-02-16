How the Apple Watch saved me from my own idiocy

A WEEK AGO TODAY, I was a massive idiot.

I was working from home and heard my Amazon Fresh order arrive. Hyped about all the crisps I'd bought, I rushed to the front door to grab my shopping.

My crisp-fuelled excitement was short-lived as before I knew it, thanks to a combination of an obnoxious delivery driver, an open window and my own stupidity, I was stood outside and unable to get back into my flat. To make matters worse, I was wearing INQ's enforced working from home uniform: scruffy pyjama bottoms and, er, no shoes.

Then the panic hit me. I had nothing. No keys, no phone, no shoes. I had no way to get in touch with my work colleagues, and my partner wouldn't be home until 9pm at the earliest.

I started to consider whether there was a way I could somehow climb into my first-floor living room window from the garden below, or whether I could fashion a contraption out of my sock to somehow unlock my front door.

Until something happened. My wrist started vibrating, and my panicked state suddenly eased. My Apple Watch! I was saved!

I won't bore you with all of the details, but thanks to my newly-acquired wrist-worn gadget, I was able to speak to my partner and arrange to have keys delivered to me in a taxi. Sure, I still had to run outside wearing pyjamas, but without my Watch, my only other option would have been a 20-minute walk across East London, shoe-less, in the rain.

I'm not expecting you to all rush out and by an Apple Watch in case you also find yourself being a Massive Idiot, but this marked the moment that I finally saw the potential of wearables after long being of the opinion that they were largely useless gadgets.

This isn't the only reason. Over the past few weeks, I've become obsessed with tracking my movement on the Apple Watch's 'Activity' app, which monitors data including daily steps, movement calories, exercise calories and standing goals.

Anyone who knows me, knows I'm pretty lazy. I've never been one for exercise, and would much rather get an Uber than walk 15-20 minutes.

Now, however, I've become captivated by the Activity app's rings, and strive to complete my goals every day, even if this involves getting changed out of my pyjamas to go on an unnecessary lunchtime walk, standing up mid-episode of The Chase when my Watch instructs me to do so, or getting on the exercise bike that I've, until now, used about six times in two years.

It might sound silly, but this new-found determination has been fueled by Apple's cutesy 3D-animated Activity achievements, which motivate me to achieve different active goals, such as doing a weekly challenge of hitting my stand goal every day for that week.

Frankly, I don't even know what I am anymore.

Now that I actively use my Apple Watch, rather than wear it because it's pretty and has Toy Story watchfaces, I've found some other features that also add to my new-found believe that wearables might actually be useful.

My sense of direction is terrible, but with the Apple Watch, once you enter your destination, it'll serve up step by step directions (and even tap my wrist when I'm approaching turns and my final destination), which means I no longer have to confusingly gawp at my phone while walking cluelessly around London.

In fact, I gawp at my iPhone a lot less than I used to in general. Thanks for the Apple Watch's notifications, receiving a WhatsApp message, for example, no longer leads to me faffing around on my iPhone, aimlessly, for 30 minutes afterwards. Rather, I read the message on my Watch, reply, and that's that.

It's taken some time, but largely thanks to my own idiocy, I've finally realised the true potential of wearables. Not only has my Apple Watch has made me healthier - both in the sense that I'm getting more exercise and mindlessly staring at my phone less, but it also it saved me from being trapped in a corridor for seven hours. In my pyjamas.

At least I would have had crisps, I suppose. µ