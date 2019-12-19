TBF, we've been wanting to do this to the INQ CMS for years

WHEN LEAVING a job, it's not uncommon for bitter workers to leave little ‘presents' behind for their erstwhile employer.

After all - it's quite clear there's rotten fish in one of the ceiling tiles at Incisive Media right now, but which one?

Then there's the other way - trying to make yourself indispensable (something that clearly hasn't worked for us).

It was that little rouse that found one David A Tinley, a 62-year-old engineer from Harrison City, PA, on the wrong side of the law this week.

Pennsylvania legal-eagles announced this week that Mr Tinley would be heading to prison for six months, as well as in line for a $7,500 fine after he admitted earlier this year to planting "logic bombs" in his code, written as part of his contract with Siemens.

Over two years, Mr Tinley created projects for the company, all with modules containing malicious code that would bork the system. Enough time passed that nobody suspected, and simply called Mr Tinley back in to fix the problem as a new case.

Tinley pleaded guilty to a charge of Intentional Damage to a Protected Computer, which carries a maximum 10-year jail term and up to a quarter mill in greenbacks - in other words, he got off pretty lightly.

After he leaves the Big House, Mr Tinley will be kept under supervision for two years, just in case, he decides that he wasn't already in enough trouble.

Our advice is don't be tempted - this seems like a good idea, but in the long run, it really isn't going to do much for your career prospects.

And with that thought, The INQUIRER's tenure at Incisive Media finishes and its writers scatter (partly because of the smell of fish) leaving forever. Though we'd suggest checking the site on February 29th next year at around 0436 GMT.

You know. Just in case. μ