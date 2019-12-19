US judge rules Edward Snowden won't earn a penny from his memoir

HERO OR VILLAIN depending on your viewpoint, Edward Snowden, will not receive any royalties from sales of his memoir ‘Permanent Record'.

The book has been out since last month, but once the Department of Justice realised what was going on, it launched a lawsuit which, whilst claiming wasn't an attempt to stop the publication of the book was, basically, totally an attempt to stop the publication of the book. Because surely it was?

Of course for Snowden, this was manna from heaven because he was able to tell people it's "the book the government doesn't want you to read".

A federal judge ruled this week that, because the book had not been cleared by the US government ahead of publication - a standard procedure for anything where National Security could be at risk - he is not entitled to any of the cash.

More than that, he is also barred from profiting from personal appearances to promote the book - a big blow when you've got a virtual presence robot to keep maintained.

Snowden's lawyers have argued that he wouldn't get a fair assessment from the US government because of his crimes, (if that's what you believe they are), and therefore it was unreasonable to expect him to do so.

The Virginia judge concluded that without a pre-publication submission, it was damn near impossible to assess whether a pre-publication submission was necessary and as such the law has to apply and that the law is clear. That means no pennies for Citizen Four.

Snowden's legal team have expressed their disagreement with the ruling and is said to be considering options. It went on to say that the process was "opaque" and needed review, not just for Snowden, but for millions of other government workers who it claims are in the same boat.

Though presumably without the "hacking the NSA" part. μ