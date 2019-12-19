Amazon, Apple and Google join forces with Zigbee for common smart home standard

ONE OF THE most common gripes we've talked about in these hallowed pages is the way that the smart home has risen up in silos - hundreds of competing specifications that are all completely incompatible.

Thankfully, on our last day on this Earth, we can bring you the news that the end is finally in sight, as a common standard is finally being developed.

Amazon, Apple and Google (a motley crew if ever there was one) are joining forces with the Zigbee Alliance to create what they're calling 'Connected Home over IP'.

That's going to be particularly good news for smart speaker fans, as those three partners happen to be the three biggest players in the field. Maybe Bixby's invite got lost in the post. If the virtual assistants are cross-compatible, that's going to make it a lot easier for vendors to design skills for their products.

But more importantly, it'll be an end to the disparity that means that some products won't work with others, or will have completely different functionality between operating systems.

The group, which is also taking counsel from Zigbee alliance members including Ikea, Phillips Hue and Samsung SmartThings, has said that they hope that a common standard will be better for security and to that end, it will be making the end result free-to-use, to encourage adoption by vendors.

The plan will be a hybrid of the existing Zigbee mesh, Bluetooth and Wifi, which will mean very few products that won't make the grade. Except for Z-Wave ones. Man, those guys must be piiiiissssssed.

At time of writing, there's no hint on when we'll see the fruits of these discussions, or even when this new conjoined standard will have a name - but the goodwill is finally there. The smart home jungle was getting untenable. Thank goodness common sense is starting to prevail there's a project from Mozilla and Raspberry Pi in process too. A nice note for us to go out on. μ