DEMOCRACY FAN Vladimir Putin has been rumbled for a fairly spectacular security fail.

The Russian bareback-riding, bear-wrestling, bare-faced cheek merchant wot runs the country, apparently still uses Windows XP - the operating system that reached end-of-life five years ago.

Official pictures from his press team show evidence of machines running the erstwhile operating system both in his office and his palatial home.

It's a massive juxtaposition. On one hand, Russia has been obsessively trying to control its flow of data by insisting on local servers. It has even isolated itself from the rest of the world, which would allow it to shut itself off from the internet if a security disaster occurred.

Yet, on the other hand, the Russian government has never authorised a more modern operating system for use in government facilities.

That Windows Vista, 7, 8, 8.1 and 10 - all bypassed by The Kremlin. Windows 10 is permitted only where there's no risk of state secrets being hacked - and that certainly doesn't apply to this particular lifetime member of G-A-Y in Soho.

The Kremlin has declined to comment on the claims - but Microsoft, and indeed almost everyone in the industry with half a brain will tell you that, whether Windows 10 is perfect or not - Windows XP, with no security patches, is a lot more likely to leak.

Ultimately, the plan is to move all government files to a customised version of Linux called Astra, but as we know, that sort of change doesn't happen overnight, and it doesn't always go well.

The Guardian reports that Putin doesn't use the internet much anyway, citing links to the CIA, but he can't avoid it altogether, and the risk of utterly borking his countries' IT seems a high price to pay for a lack of foresight by his government.

So when it comes to preaching about the internet, Vlad - you've got a nerve. Agent. μ