Amazon adds Alexa feature to help with the Christmas family rows

Amazon has revealed a new feature for its Alexa digital assistant that it hopes will make it a happier Christmas.

We've all been there - those rather awkward, wine-fuelled family conversations at Christmas that turn into the annual family row (and that's before someone suggests Monopoly).

Amazon's solution is to let Alexa intervene and create a more benign debate (whilst of course making their product more attractive for potential customers who are seeing it for the first time).

A quick shout of "Alexa, change the subject!" will trigger your device to suggest something else to talk about.

It suggests things like "What would your superpower be and why?", and more controversially, "Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?", which is actually likely to start more arguments than it fixes.

Amazon says that rows on Christmas day tend to peak at around 6.30pm, and that the most likely causes are money, what to watch on telly and being a sore loser (or winner) after a game, Monopoly for example. The research suggests that the most likely rows occur between siblings or mum.

It suggests that going for a walk, or offering more food/booze are the most common old school ways to break up a Christmas row, but with Alexa around to change the subject we could be spared an hour climbing up a nearby hill, or drinking some of nana's Apricot Liqueur when Brexit rears its ugly head over the turkey.

Despite the Christmas spin, the service is for life, not just for Christmas, and can be used any time when there's a need to break up some tension.

Finally, and again, let's make this very clear. Die Hard is a Christmas movie, end of. It's not even a debate. Ho ho ho. Now you have a machine gun. μ