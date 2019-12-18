Google removes Avast and AVG add-ons from Chrome over data-mining claims

GOOGLE HAS REMOVED a number of add-ons from the Chrome Web Store after they were found to be uploading user data in breach of its rules.

As we reported recently, the Avast-owned browser extensions cover both the Avast and AVG brands. Four apps (two AVG and their Avast equivalents) under scrutiny have now been culled, following an investigation by the team at AdBlock Plus.

The affected extensions are AVG/Avast Online Security and AVG/Avast SafePrice.

The Adblock Plus report explains: "The data collected here goes far beyond merely exposing the sites that you visit and your search history.

"Tracking tab and window identifiers, as well as your actions, allows Avast to create a nearly precise reconstruction of your browsing behaviour: how many tabs do you have open, what websites do you visit and when, how much time do you spend reading/watching the contents, what do you click there and when do you switch to another tab."

In a recent statement to The INQUIRER, Avast argued that this wasn't a data mining operation - but rather how their service works/

"In order for our browser extensions to do their job of detecting and blocking threats, we need to be able to collect URL data. This is how our and other antivirus solutions work," a spokesperson said.

"For this, we do not need any personally identifiable data. Therefore, and to protect our users' privacy, the data we collect is stripped of all personally identifiable information (PII), meaning it is stored in a completely de-identified format.

"We also share this aggregated, statistical data with our own marketing analytics company, Jumpshot, and have been transparent with our customers and the market about it since its launch.

"We strive to collect only the data necessary to provide our services. Avast follows GDPR- compliant industry best practices, which are described in its Privacy Policy."

Is it us or does this sound more like a confession than a denial? Avast has oft been criticised for its data collection - both for its malware protection and its tool suite from Piriform.

In either case, Avast says it is already working with Mozilla and Opera, both of whom have already taken action over the extensions, and hopes to bring them into line with terms and conditions in the near future. As for Chrome and Edge, we'll just have to wait and see. μ