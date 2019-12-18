The Nintendo Play Station prototype is going up for auction

IT MAY SOUND like we're deliberately winding you up when we use the phrase "Nintendo Play Station" - like lamenting the lack of Spock in the new Star Wars film - but this actually was almost a product.

In the late 80s and early 90s, Nintendo and Sony were working on a games console together. The idea was that Sony would make disc technology to house Nintendo games, moving on from cartridges. Nintendo would eventually make a disk-based console in 2001 with the GameCube, but Sony clearly wanted it more, pushing out the technology in its own PlayStation console in 1994.

Now, thanks to Heritage Auctions, you can own a little bit of history with the Nintendo Play Station prototype. Only around 200 to 300 of these were actually made, and the current owner, Terry Diebold, picked it up in an auction of abandoned property from a former Sony executive.

He and his son have been touring it round the world, but apparently it hasn't been going so well. "I can't keep losing money," Diebold told Kotaku. "I've put a lot of work into this by traveling with it and we have made nothing on it. Every trip that we... have taken with it has cost us money out of pocket."

Bluntly, this should solve that problem and then some. Rare games routinely go for a fortune, and a prototype console should fetch even more. Diebold says he's already turned down an offer or $1.2 million for the console, preferring to see how high it'll go at auction where hopefully some hypercompetitive wanger waving will see it selling for an inplausible sum.

There's no reserve price, but bidding will open on 7 February 2020 if you fancy placing a bid. To be honest though, you're probably better off buying a Nintendo Switch - we hear the games are better. µ