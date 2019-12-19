The INQUIRER reaches end-of-life

IT IS WITH A HEAVY HEART we must announce that The INQUIRER has reached end-of-life.

Our publisher, Incisive Media, has made the decision to shut down the website, which has come as a huge shock to everyone here at The INQUIRER. We were informed by our publisher last week - Merry Christmas! Happy Tory landslide! - which has made the decision that due to a recent decline in digital advertising, along with a change of focus for the business, it was time for The INQUIRER to go dark.

The site will remain live until the end of March, but Thursday will be the final day that we will be publishing new content.

Myself and the entire INQ team have done everything in our power to try and prevent a closure, but unfortunately - despite our best efforts - we haven't been successful, so far at least. But one thing we can make sure of is that we don't bow out quietly.

I've been at The INQUIRER for almost eight years, moving up to editor for the past three, and it has been an absolute privilege. Before joining, I was a long-time admirer of the site, which since its debut in 2001 has energised tech journalism with its fearless attitude, snarky reporting, world-reaching exclusives and its ability to have an, er, bit fun now and again.

This is all, of course, because of the fantastic team of journalists behind it. I've had the pleasure of working with many; there's Madeline Bennett, who taught me everything I know about this relentless industry, and Dave Neal, our much-loved 'crisps and dinkles' correspondent who sadly lost his battle with cancer in 2018.

And then there's INQ's current dream team; Chris Merriman, Roland Moore-Colyer and Alan Martin - three of the most hardworking, talented, and hilarious people I've ever met, who together made The INQUIRER a very special place to work. So special, in fact, that we hope this isn't the last you'll be seeing of us. Watch this space, dear reader.

And that brings me to the most important point of all. Thank-you - yes, you! - dear reader. Over the past two decades, you have been the lifeblood of this website. Without you, The INQUIRER would have been a short-lived experiment, but your inquisitiveness, support and, er, often honest feedback made The INQUIRER the success that it was.

We'll see you down the pub, ours is a large one. µ