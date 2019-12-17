Microsoft invites devs to populate Chromium Edge with add-ons

MICROSOFT IS CONTINUING to make inroads towards the launch of its revamped Edge browser.

The all-new Edge, powered by Google's Chromium engine, will be rolling out to Windows users on 15 January, the day after Windows 7 and Windows Phone reach end-of-life.

Now Microsoft is putting out calls for developers to furnish its Add-Ons Store.

Even amongst Chromium-based browsers, designers tend to have their own Add-On stores. This instantly makes a Chromium-based Edge more appealing to consumers as the proprietary technology of the old version didn't lend itself well to third-party extensions.

Better yet, Edge users will be able to toggle control that will let you install add ons written for Chrome. There may be the odd compatibility issue, but for those who want to see their Chrome extension appear natively in the Edge Store, it is a very easy job to tweak them.

A study earlier this year actually found that there is a very small proportion of Chrome extensions that actually get any traction - thousands have been downloaded fewer than five times and some, never at all (not even by the developer, which is barking).

Therefore, the open-season for entries isn't necessarily a good thing - the success of Edge will depend not only on having a good range of AddOns but ensuring they're the right ones - not everyone likes to fiddle under the hood to activate Chrome extensions.

The current version of Edge has performed poorly - only garnering 6 per cent of the market compared with 67 per cent for Chrome.

But with warm reviews for previews of the revamped version, and Microsoft's commitment to roll it out beyond Windows 10, (including a surprise Linux version for those who've forgotten why the use Linux in the first place), it could be that Microsoft has a bit more to smile about next year, and perhaps a bit more market share to boot. μ