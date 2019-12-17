Microsoft's next-gen Xbox is actually called Xbox, because that won't get confusing

WHAT'S IN A NAME? Maybe quite a bit as Microsoft is apparently calling its next-gen console Xbox, just Xbox.

Last week amid the heel of a Tory majority and other crap news, Microsoft revealed the design of the next Xbox and its name, the Xbox Series X, which kinda sounds a bit like a porn channel that's got HBO backing.

However, a Microsoft rep told Business Insider that the next Xbox, which is slated for a Holiday 2020 release, will simply be called Xbox.

The Series X bit is to denote a specific model of next-gen Xbox, with other next-gen Xbox models set to pop up later on down the line. So the next Xbox will basically be a series of Xboxes/Xboxi.

That's not too odd given we had the original Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, and Xbox One X.

"The name we're carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox," a Microsoft representative told Business Insider. "And at The Game Awards you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X."

That's all we know regarding the rest of the next-gen Xbox nomenclature. There's no word on whether there'll be 'X', 'S', or other such suffixed models, just that there will indeed be more than one next-gen console out of Redmond's gaming bowels.

The Xbox Series X showcased at The Game Awards is likely to be the most powerful version of the console, especially given the way it's designed to vent heat.

We just hope that when it comes to telling the difference between different Xbox models, Microsoft makes it simple, otherwise, there could be some very disappointed Little Timmys and Small Samanthas come Xmas 2020.

We're thinking about reworking our own nomenclature to better reflect our outlook on the world, say into INQ Series No, with Cross HappyChap, Snarly Rage, Alarmed Martian, and Groanland Moan-Collider. But we doubt that'll happen somehow... µ