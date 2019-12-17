Google withdraws Play Services for mobile devices bound for Turkey

CELLPHONE ENTHUSIAST AD-AGENCY Google has announced that it has suspended licensing its services to mobile handsets bound for Turkey.

The decision means that Turkish handsets will not have any Google Services - including the Google Play Store preloaded.

The decision comes after Turkish competition authorities fined The Big G a whopping $17.4m (about £12m) for violating local laws on software sales.

The company was given six months to sort itself out, but as of now, has failed to allow users to change the default search engine at launch - one of the Turkish Authority red lines, after complaints from Russian search giant Yandex.

A statement from Google explains: "We've informed our business partners that we will not be able to work with them on new Android phones to be released for the Turkish market

"Consumers will be able to purchase existing device models and will be able to use their devices and applications normally. Google's other services will be unaffected,"

It's believed that the letter also encourages affected OEMs to challenge the ruling and that it would continue to work on a resolution with the Turkish authorities.

Chinese brand Huawei recently released the Mate 30 series of phones without Google Services, owing to its ongoing spat with the US government. Phones without Google Services function relatively well, as the operating system is still open-source. However many of the apps that make Android what it is are bundled at launch, and without the Play Store, it becomes risky to source them from anywhere.

Turkey has accused Google of exerting market dominance, and as such, making life more difficult for smaller players. It's the latest in a growing number of cases or proposed cases currently going through the world's courts, as the revolt against big tech gathers momentum.

Google remains under investigation by both the US and EU over its ‘anti-competitive' practices.

Of course, the elephant in the room is that users can flash the missing apps and runtimes themselves in about five minutes flat. μ