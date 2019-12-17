Microsoft extends Windows 10 Mobile support until after Christmas

WINDOWS MOBILE might not be as dead as we first thought.

The defunct operating system variant was due to reach end-of-life this week, culminating in the closure of the Microsoft Store, making it more difficult for any stragglers to download any apps.

According to a reader tip-off from someone called @wotsitsrule, there's been a decision to move the end-of-life date to the 14th January 2020 - the same date that Windows 7 reaches the same fate.

An updated notice on the Microsoft site explains: "Windows 10 Mobile, version 1709 will reach end of service on January 14, 2020. Devices running Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats."

Our source goes on to explain: "This is dead, dead good, because it might mean that people see the light and suddenly all by Lumias and then they'll see, they'll all see that we, the 3.6 per cent, were right all along and Windows 10 Mobile is the best operating system ever and its dead good and everything"

Microsoft is planning to dabble in mobile again next year with the Surface Duo a dual-screen Android phablet. It's also releasing Windows 10X, designed for dual screens and other unusual form factors, which could mean we see a full Windows 10X handset further down the line too.

This will be Microsoft's third attempt at a mobile operating system, following the original Windows NT based version and Windows Phone, later Windows 8/10 Mobile.

Meanwhile, for those last few stragglers rocking a Windows Phone handset - you've been given a stay of execution - but make sure you get a new phone for Christmas, as you'll be back in the same boat in just over a month.

We'd also like to say 'thanks' to @wotsitsrule. Reader tips have been the lifeblood of the site for the past eighteen years.