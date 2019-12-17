AMAZON-OWNED GAME STREAMING SERVICE Twitch is being clobbered for £2.1bn over pirate broadcasts of Premier League feetballs match broadcasts.

The Rambler Group, Russia's number three internet company, which holds the Russian broadcast rights to the English Premier League, has claimed that its exclusivity deal was breached 36,000 times between August and November this year.

As well as the 180bn roubles in damages, the firm is also seeking a permanent ban on Twitch operating in Russia.

This might put a lot of noses out of joint - Twitch is massive in Russia, with 15 million active users every day - the third-largest tally in the world.

Twitch argues that its terms and conditions are clear in prohibiting the rebroadcast of copyrighted materials, but denies the case has any merit, pointing out that it is simply the messenger - it doesn't control the content as broadcast.

It also adds that Rambler Group made no formal complaint to Twitch or Amazon before taking legal action, and in spite of this, Twitch says it took 'all necessary measures' to stop potential violations.

Feetballs is a game where 22 people of the same sex homo-erotically try to tackle each other's balls until one player breaks free and manages to kick his balls past a man guarding a ball sack and another man tells them off for it.

It's all a massive metaphor for fertilising eggs, really.

Moscow City Court has ordered Twitch to suspend all Premier League streams on Twitch ahead of a court hearing this Friday (20th December).

Rambler is currently talking to both Twitch and the Premier League in the hope of reaching a joint solution. Once again, this is an example of technology moving faster than the law.

Amazon is yet to comment - not least of all because it holds some Premier League rights for the UK, which is making the whole thing totes awks. μ