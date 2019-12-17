WhatsApp bug could have let hackers purge group chats

HACKER TYPES could have exploited a bug in WhatsApp and bork group chat messages with a destructive message, according to security researchers at Check Point.

The cybersecurity boffins discovered that the bug could trigger a WhatsApp crash so severe that it would force users to reinstall the app and lead to users being unable to return to group chats and losing said chat history.

The bug could have been exploited through the use of WhatsApp Web and a browser debugging tool. Once a malicious type gains access to a group chat, likely through some devious subversion, like pretending to be HotGuy007 or FitLass69, they can edit message parameters to send a malicious text that triggers an unstoppable crash-loop for all the members of the group.

This had the result of denying all WhatsApp functionality to the affected users. What the hacker has to gain other than being an utter d**k, is unknown.

But it's game over for such malicious prats, as Check Point flagged the bug to WhatsApp's software folks, who squashed it back in September; the nature of security flaw disclosure means we're only hearing about it now.

"Thanks to the responsible submission from Check Point to our bug bounty programme, we quickly resolved this issue for all WhatsApp apps in mid-September," spouted WhatsApp software engineer Ehren Kret. "We have also recently added new controls to prevent people from being added to unwanted groups to avoid communication with untrusted parties all together."

That got the nod from Oded Vanunu at Check Point, whom we imagine speaking with the voice of an approving parent: "WhatsApp responded quickly and responsibly to deploy the mitigation against exploitation of this vulnerability."

Nevertheless, given how vast amounts of people use WhatsApp, including ourselves when it comes to working out where we're going to get a beer, the scope for the bug to have wrought havoc was high. So let's hear it for security boffins and their vigilant nature. µ