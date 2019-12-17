Ofcom mulls ban on sale of locked smartphones in Blighty

Say goodbye to having to unlock your smartphone, maybe

UK WATCHDOG Ofcom is mulling a ban on 'locked' smartphones to make the switching process easier.

While O2, Sky, Three and Virgin already flog unlocked devices, some operators in Blighty - namely BT/EE, Tesco Mobile and Vodafone - sell handsets that can only be used on their network unless they are unlocked.

Though some operators, such as EE, allow customers to unlock their device for free once their contract has ended, others aren't quite so generous. Some charge as much as £10 for the privilege, Ofcom moans, noting that more than a third of potential switchers said this put them off doing so.

That isn't the only problem, as Ofcom notes that nearly half of customers who try to unlock their smartphone find it a chore.

"For example, they might face a long delay before getting the code they need to unlock it; they might be given a code that does not work; or they could suffer a loss of service if they did not realise their device was locked before they tried to switch," the watchdog fumes.

With this in mind, Ofcom is proposing to ban mobile companies from selling locked phones, allowing people to move to a different network with their existing handset "hassle-free."

Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom's Consumer Group Director, said: "Switching mobile provider can be really frustrating. By freeing mobile users from locked handsets, our plans would save people time, effort and money - and help them unlock a better deal."

Ofcom's latest proposal comes just months after it launched "text to switch", a fuss-free initiative that lets consumers switch networks by sending a text message.

Now, you can text the word "PAC" to 65075, and your code will be sent back within a minute. Like the old PAC codes, it's valid for 30 days, and the provider is obliged to tell you of any early termination fees, or if you have any PAYG credit left over. You then pass on your PAC number to your new provider, and the switch is made in a day. µ