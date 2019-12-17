Intel snaps up Israeli AI startup Habana Labs for $2bn

CHIPMAKER Intel has snapped up an Israeli artificial intelligence startup for $2bn (around £1.5bn), just weeks after flogging its mobile modem business to Apple.

Intel has bought Habana Labs in a bid to expand its AI portfolio on the data centre arm of its business, likely by making use of the startup's programmable deep learning accelerators.

"This acquisition advances our AI strategy, which is to provide customers with solutions to fit every performance need - from the intelligent edge to the data center," said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president and general manager of the Data Platforms Group at Intel.

"More specifically, Habana turbo-charges our AI offerings for the data center with a high-performance training processor family and a standards-based programming environment to address evolving AI workloads."

Those are a lot of words to say the equivalent of 'we'll use the company's fancy AI tech', but it does indicate that Intel has a proper silicon stonk-on for AI, rather than a mere fleeting interest - like it seemed to have in smart glasses.

As Intel will use Habana Labs' tech in a data centre situation, it's not likely to be cooking up PCs that can charm you with clever speech then cook you breakfast in the morning. Rather, the tech will likely help Intel offer servers and kit designed to better handle machine learning and AI-based workloads, thus better challenging Nvidia in that part of the data centre arena.

Given increasing amounts of companies are looking at baking in AI smart into their software, apps, gadgets, robots, and pretty much anything else that can support a chip, there's no shortage of appetite for hardware than can make powering AI workloads faster, efficient and more effective.

Intel might regret this continued push into AI if robots rise up and enslave us, but in the meantime, those worries seem left to the likes of Bill Gates. µ