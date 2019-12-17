AMD Ryzen 9 3900X sets overclocking record with liquid nitrogen

YOU GOTTA LOVE overclockers and their keenness to risk frozen digits to crank OTT clock speeds out of processors; case in point, a new world record set by an Australian overclocker using AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X and a dose of liquid nitrogen.

Somewhat oddly for someone who's more likely to be used to sweltering heat than stuff that's -196°C, the Aussie, who goes by the name of 'jordan.hyde99', seems to be a dab hand at handling the super-cold liquid. And with it he managed to coax speeds of 5.625GHz out of AMD's top-end Ryzen CPU.

The Ryzen 9 3900X usually tops out at 4.6GHz, so to get an extra 1,000MHz out of the silicon slice is no mean feat. But to also beat the previous world record, set by someone using Intel's COre i9-7920X, is the icing on the freezing cold overclocking cake.

The record was set in the wPrime benchmark, with jordan.hyde99's overclocked Ryzen CPU managing to complete the benchmark test in 35 seconds and 517 milliseconds. It's not a massive margin over the previous record of 35 seconds and 693 milliseconds, but it's a new world record nonetheless.

Given the Ryzen 9 3900X uses AMD's Zen 2 7-nanometre architecture, which delivers more instructions per clock than the previous Zen architecture, the overclocking result is indicative of the performance gains AMD has made with its Ryzen processors.

But interestingly, as Tom's Hardware noted, the record-breaking Ryzen 9 3900X managed to beat the Core i9-7920X running at a slower clock speed; Intel's chip ran at 5.955GHz when it made the previous record.

This would demonstrate how the improved IPC of the Zen 2 architecture allows the Ryzen 3000-series CPUs to deliver more performance than Intel Skylake CPUs even if they are running at lower clock speeds.

In short, what we're looking at here is another example of AMD really bringing its A-game to the processor market and cementing itself as a proper challenger to Intel once more. µ