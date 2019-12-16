Google is blocking some smaller Linux web browser from its services

GOOGLE HAS PUT a block on access to its services from several Linux web browsers.

Although there's not been anything official from the Big G, a post on Reddit over the weekend about one browser led to the discovery of several more.

The three browsers affected are Qutebrowser, and the better known Konqueror and Falkon (nee Quipzilla).

The issue manifests if you try and log in to your Google account. Instead of doing so, you're advised to switch to a different browser as it "may not be secure".

There's an option to ‘Learn More', which takes you to a support link and suggests it could be an issue with Javascript, with extensions that aren't compatible, are running automation testing frameworks or the browser is embedded in a different application.

To take the last of these first - the browser being embedded in a different application suggests that the browser is somehow telling Google that it's a progressive web app, rather than a browser - or that it is registering as a captive portal.

Other theories are emerging in the Linux community, with Bleeping Computer citing several, ranging from internal testing at Google (which would explain why the 'Falkon' bug is only affecting some users), to a problem with a browser module, rather than the browser itself.

So far, Google hasn't come forward to explain why these browsers are locked down and if it's temporary, permanent or a big ol' bork-up. It's not even like they're all Chromium browsers - Konqueror has its own web engine.

Far from us to pre-speculate, but we just hope that this is a genuine concern that can be resolved, rather than Google just flexing its market dominance to give minnows a disadvantage.

In the meantime, it's not like there's not a ton of other Chromium-based browsers out there - like, well, Chromium for a start, or there's always every Linux user's favourite - Edge. It'd just be nice to have the choice, or at least know the reasons. μ