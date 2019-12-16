Raspberry Pi celebrates its (roughly) 30 millionth sale

UNUSUALLY FILLED PASTRY PRODUCT Raspberry Pi has announced a spectacular milestone for the Cambridge company.

In a tweet this weekend, bossman Eben Upton revealed that he wasn't quite sure when the 30,000,000th Raspberry Pi was sold, but sold it was:

Raspberry Pi numbers get stale fast. We sold our thirty-millionth unit some time last week (we think Tuesday). — Eben Upton (@EbenUpton) December 14, 2019

Although some wags have suggested a more meaningful figure would be 3.14 million (because ‘'pi'), there's no doubt that the tiny maker board has been a phenomenal success.

That's because it manages to make something potentially complicated, deceptively simple - giving it applications for education, back bedroom coding, prototyping. In fact, it's even the heart of some production devices, such is its diminutive form factor and massive customisation potential.

Since its first appearance in 2012, Raspberry Pi has been through a number of transformations. The British made computer (with some overflow production in the Far East) stunned people with its price point - serving as a reminder that quite often, licensing the software is what drives costs up.

In 2015, the company released an even smaller version, specifically designed for embedding in makes, called the Raspberry Pi Zero. This model smashed the price point, down to $5, and in the UK they were given away free as cover-mounts with a user magazine.

Currently, the Raspberry Pi 4 is offering something more akin to a traditional computer experience, and indeed we've been quite successful in using it for creating and updating its site. Upton told us at the time that he believes that the Raspberry Pi 4 was the first model that could be considered as a full PC - with casing, keyboard and mouse to match.

Meanwhile, the influence of the Pi is everywhere - even space, where NASA is using it to power roving vehicles on other worlds.

We've been huge supporters of Raspberry Pi since the beginning - so we'd like to congratulate Eben, Liz and the whole team on an incredible achievement - here's to 30 million more. μ