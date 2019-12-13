Intel Comet Lake-S leak teases AMD-chasing six-core Core i5-10600

OH LOOK IT'S ANOTHER INTEL CHIP SPEC LEAK, this time spilling some details about the upcoming 10th-gen Comet Lake-S desktop processors.

Reliable chip-seeking info spotter @Momomo_us flagged a 3DMark result posted to Reddit, which shows what appears to be a final version of the Core i5-10600, rather than an engineering sample as seen in previous leaks.

One needs to take this stuff with a pinch of salt, but the specs for the Core i5-10600 point a six-core, 12-thread processor running at a base clock speed of 3.3GHz and ramping up to 4.7GHz when at Turbo Boost speed.

That's about on par with what we would expect a next-gen Core i5 CPU to have in terms of core counts and clock speed. After all, Comet Lake-S chips are still going to be based on Intel's refined but rather long in the tooth 14-nanometre process node.

Only mobile Ice Lake CPUs are on Intel's latest 10nm fabrication process, though it is committed to bringing desktop processors based on that node at some point, just not likely in 2020.

But the interesting thing with the Core i5-10600 is that it will use Intel's HyperThreading tech, which should allow it to perform multi-threaded task with aplomb, thus making it competitive with AMD's Ryzen 3000-series CPUs which are particularly good at multi-threaded workloads.

In fact, the improvements AMD has made with Zen 2 and the multi-thread chops of the latest Ryzen CPUs, appears to gave pushed Intel to bring HyperThreading down to its mid-range desktop processors.

So it would seem that Intel is reacting to this renewed competition to AMD, which is definitely a good thing for PC fans.

We expect to see the Comet Lake-S processors pop up early-ish next year, though by that time it might be too late for Intel to properly see off the challenge the Ryzen 3000-series chips threw down. µ