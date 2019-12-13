Apple's parental controls in iOS 13.3 can be easily bypassed

APPLE IS BIG INTO SECURITY AND PRIVACY, but it seems to have dropped the ball with iOS 13.3 as its parental controls can be easily bypassed, according to CNBC.

Cupertino's software slingers recently introduced the Communications Limits feature, which lets parent control who their children message or talk to on the latest iPhones and iPads. At least that was the goal of the feature.

It turns out that a bug relating to the privacy controls can be easily circumnavigated which could allow pesky kids to talk to people they shouldn't or even total strangers.

CNBC found that one way to bypass the configured controls in Communication Limits is through tapping on a text from an unknown number and then tapping the "Add contact" text box that pops up in a warning screen noting that the number is a restricted one. From there the number could be saved and then communicated with at will, even though the parental controls are meant to limit communications with numbers that aren't already in the iPhone's address book.

It's worth noting that the bypass process only seems to work with iPhones that don't have their contacts stored on iCloud.

The bug seems a bit of a dumb oversight by Apple, as it looks like something that should have been flagged in user testing.

Apple is apparently working on a fix, but it's not exactly good PR for the company that prides itself on things jut working and being on the side of privacy and user protection.

While the bypass only seems to work with contacts not synced with iCloud, the bug itself seems to be iCloud related.

This is obviously a bit of a worry for child safety. But it could mean that a kid could wreak havoc on an iPhone if they come across the bypass, messaging random numbers all manner of nonsense.

Given iOS 13 has had its fair share of bugs, there's definitely a case for Cupertino to tighten up its software testing to avoid more embarrassing bugs. µ