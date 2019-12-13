Opera GX brings gaming-led browsing to macOS

VALHALLA LOVING BROWSER BUILDER Opera has brought its latest app variant to macOS for the first time.

Opera GX is a special edition browser aimed at gamers wot browse and offers a number of more granular settings than the standard edition.

One of the biggest differences is the introduction of CPU and RAM limiters, meaning that no process can hog bandwidth and slow down your gaming experience. Opera explains: "Opera GX offers a unique set of features that provides solutions to these problems.

"The set of browser limiters, which includes a Network Bandwidth Limiter, as well as CPU and RAM Limiters, prevents the browser from becoming resource-hungry. What this means in practice is that everyone's machines are left with more resources for running games."

Opera GX launched in preview earlier this year for Windows, but this is the first release for macOS.

It also includes other dainties like a sidebar shortcut for Twitch, messenger integration, exclusive themes (think dark mode with neon), matching wallpapers for the new tab screen and even picture in picture support for multi-taskers.

All that comes alongside the standard extras that make Opera distinct from any other Chromium-based browsers. These include a built-in ad-blocker and VPN.

Opera has received some raised eyebrows since its sale to a Chinese consortium, but for anyone who hasn't given it a second thought for a while, it's worth knowing that the Scandi-firm is being run as an independent subsidiary, with no data links to any of its investors.

If you want to try Opera GX, it's available as a preview for Windows, and of course, now macOS too. At the moment, there may be slightly different feature sets, but the stable versions, when they arrive, will have full feature parity. μ