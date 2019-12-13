Google Assistant gets 'Interpreter Mode' on iOS and Android

ADVERT VENDOR Google has announced it's rolling out its highly anticipated 'Interpreter Mode' to Android and iOS-powered handsets today.

The new mode for Google Assistant allows it to provide real-time translations in 44 languages. All you need to do is say "Hey Google, be my [language] interpreter".

If you're using a device with a screen, you'll also see written translation, and phone users can use Smart Reply so they can reply without actually speaking in foreign.

This is a cut above the original Interpreter Mode for Google Nest devices, which was launched earlier in the year, and the language count has nearly doubled on the phone release.

We've had a play with it and although to begin with, it all feels a bit clunky, and that's partly because of the rigidity of the process. Once you start talking more normally, rather than waiting for awkward pauses and tones, you can get something approaching a dialogue going.

The functionality isn't actually particularly new. Google Translate has offered real-time translation on handsets for years. But integration with Google Assistant seems a more natural home for a service that relies on speech anyway.

Additionally, Google Assistant has a whole bunch of AI under the hood which should make it far more accurate than a verbatim translation.

We tried letting it live-translate one of the Asian channels on Sky - it did a pretty impressive job.

Google Assistant has transcended being a mere digital assistant. It also seems to be Google's preferred way for customers to use its services in the post-app age (alongside Progressive Web Apps of course).

If you want to try it, you'll need to make sure you have the latest version of Google Assistant. If you don't, get thee to the Google Play Store and update your apps. Once you're done, fire up Google and jabber in 44 languages to your heart's content. μ